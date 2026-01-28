Police urge road safety as students head back to school

With Victorian students returning to school this week for Term 1 of 2026, Victoria Police are reminding motorists to slow down and take extra care around school zones.

It follows a devastating number of pedestrian fatalities in 2025, with 52 pedestrians killed, including four children aged 18 years or under.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir urges motorists to slow down and take extra care when travelling around school zones.

“We’re also asking parents, carers and teachers to talk to children about the importance of road safety and teach them to stop, look, listen and think when crossing the road.

“Police will be highly visible around school zones this week to ensure reduced speed limits are adhered to.”

Motorists should also be on the lookout for school crossing supervisors and consider their safety as they step out onto the roads to assist children to safely cross the road.

Speed and distractions are considered the top factors in collisions around schools by Police and they will be on the lookout for such drivers.

Police have witnessed and issued 53 infringements to motorists for failing to stop at a children’s crossing over the past four financial years (July 2021 – June 2025).

Police issued 8,916 speeding infringements between 6am and 9am, Monday to Friday in the last financial year (July 2024 – June 2025).

While not all those speeding infringements issued between 6am and 9am on weekdays occurred in school zones, police say it highlights that motorists are being caught speeding during a time of day renowned for increased pedestrian activity, which is particularly concerning parents, carers and teachers can also help prioritise road safety by teaching children how to stop, look, listen and think when crossing the road, and supervising young children around roads.