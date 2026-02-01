La Trobe celebrates local heroes

By Afraa Kori

Australia Day celebrations in La Trobe shone a spotlight on local community heroes, recognising individuals and organisations who have made a real difference across the region.

Many loved ones flocked to Officer Public Hall on January 26, where Hon Jason Wood MP hosted the awards ceremony.

Mr Wood said the ceremony was his way of thanking recipients for their contributions, emphasizing that Australia Day celebrates outstanding local efforts as well as national achievements.

“Congratulations to all recipients, and thank you for your incredible service,” he said.

“It was a privilege to present the La Trobe Australia Day Awards, celebrating the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations across our community.

“This year’s recipients included emergency service workers, volunteers, advocates, and community groups who make a real difference every day.”

Award Recipients include:

– Norliah Syer-Peterson as the La Trobe Citizen of the Year. Norliah turned unimaginable personal loss into powerful advocacy after her son Levi tragically passed away from meningococcal B at just 16.

– Cr Jack Kowarzik: for outstanding service to the Cardinia community as Mayor, championing local initiatives and community wellbeing.

– Patrick Brennan: for long-standing volunteer service with the CFA.

– John McGreal (John McFoundation): for community service through charity fundraising and local support.

– Sishi Lai: for service to early childhood education through mentoring, inclusion and family support

– Akila Hettiarachchi: for community service advancing disability mentoring and inclusion

– Rev Kovida Koholankala: for community service through pastoral care and local support

– Bronwyn McCormick: for outstanding volunteer service to Beaconsfield community sport and events

– Matt Powell: for dedicated service to education and student development.

– Lani Mannays: for service to community netball through club development and participation programs.

– Ben Mailo: for dedicated volunteer service with SES Pakenham and emergency response for local families

– Hayden Colvin: for compassionate volunteer service supporting people in crisis

– Ken O’Keefe: for volunteer service supporting community connection through Akoonah Park Men’s Shed.

– Gary Elliot: for decades of volunteer service supporting veterans and welfare programs

– Sayed Samiullah Tahiri: for dedicated community service

– Jacqueline Cruickshank: For community service supporting people experiencing homelessness

– Danielle Edwards: For long-standing service to Scouts and youth development.

– Berwick Opportunity Shop: For dedicated charitable service providing vital support to the local community

– Kate from Euro Cafe 38: for generous community spirit, providing Christmas gifts and support for local families

– Arkulali Vetrikkumaran: For community service supporting Australian Tamil cultural and community programs

– Niroshan Raiakulendran: For service to the Australian Tamil community

– Kumaravel Nadarajah: For ongoing service to Australian Tamil Sangam inc

– Ainkaran Kanthaiyapillai: For community service supporting Australian Tamil Sangam Inc and local cultural programs