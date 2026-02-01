Stolen car suspect arrested

On the 23rd of January, the below red Toyota 86 was stolen from Cranbourne East.

On the 27th of January, a Cardinia local observed the vehicle in a shopping centre carpark. Due to the driver looking suspicious (his eyes were rolling back in his head), the member of the public called Triple-Zero 000.

Police arrived a short time later, secured the vehicle, and proceeded to drag the offender from the vehicle.

The vehicle has been towed for forensic testing but is otherwise in good condition.

The offender has been bailed to attend the Dandenong Magistrates Court in March, facing charges of Theft of Motor Vehicle, Handle Stolen Goods, Possess a Drug of Dependence, and Possess a Controlled Weapon.