Young leader attuned to social harmony

Young Leader of the Year joint winner Atifa Ahmed standing second right from Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan. with other Australia Day awardees. (Supplied)
by Sahar Foladi

Migrating from United States to Australia at a young age, volunteer Atifa Ahmed was taken aback by the country’s sense of community.

Awarded the joint Young Leader of the Year at the City of Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards ceremony, Atifa Ahmed has a very diverse portfolio studying engineering and science, working as a teacher aide at a Keysborough secondary college and aspiring to have a government servant role in her related fields, working with the community.

She is recognised for her volunteering role with Council’s Youth and Family Services programs since 2019, including time in the Young Leader’s program in 2024.

“It feels great to be recognised as a volunteer, it’s just because we want to give back to the community, do something for our peers and everyone in the community.

“To be recognised for that, I feel very appreciated.

“Over time as I’m growing and connecting with my identity, I’ve realised volunteering is something I want to fit in my plate regardless of how busy I am.

“Its like making time out for family and friends, its non-negotiable even if I can’t do as much as I want, at least it’s something.”

Atifa migrated to the country from a young age of 10, calling Greater Dandenong home ever since.

She’s grateful for the harmony and cultural celebrations in schools and the wider community, in comparison to the US.

“I found the school culture very hands on (in Australia), we had environmental studies, cooking, which I didn’t have in the US.

“There were extracurricular activities in the US but it wasn’t integrated in school hours, it was outside school.”

She points out to schools’ Harmony day celebrations where students dress up in their cultural dresses and perform their cultural dance.

She came across the council programs when a group of council staff attended her school about the programs available for the youth.

Since then, she also volunteers with Our Village, assisting social workers and maternal and child health workers to support babies and children from disadvantaged families.

As part of The Collective advisory group, along with young volunteers she speaks on behalf of other young people to informs council on variety of youth events to implement and how, based off many forums.

