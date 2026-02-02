DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Living Treasure: Junior club’s revered ‘heart and soul’

Living Treasure Trish Marson has volunteered in nearly every role at Noble Park Junior Football Club over two decades. (Stewart Chambers: 531121)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Trish Marson is a big believer that no kid should miss out on playing sport.

True to her word, she was the initiator of a bold idea to scrap registration fees at Noble Park Junior Football Club.

She recognised that family finances were one of the main barriers to participation.

The club also ensures that free boots and kits are available for players in need – backed by the club’s generous sponsors as well as fundraisers.

On Australia Day, she was newly inducted as a City of Greater Dandenong Living Treasure for being the “heart and soul” of an inclusive community-minded club.

She initially thought it was a mistake, since she’d been busy nominating other club members for the council’s annual awards.

One of them was AFL player Adam Treloar, who has returned to the club to coach juniors and was awarded Greater Dandenong’s Sportsperson of the Year.

“I’m embarrassed to get this extremely great accolade,” she says of her own award.

“Because these roles aren’t done on your own. I’ve had the pleasure of spending my time with so many great people working beside me.”

Marson says the club is like her “second family”, a “community within a community”.

“We’re not your usual football club,” she says.

“We’re giving kids a secure and safe place to be, to find their voice, learn life skills as they become young adults.

“Sometimes life goes not in a straight line and you need someone to stand with you and say we’ve got your back.”

Treloar played in Noble Park Juniors and Dandenong Stingrays before being drafted in the AFL in 2011. His career spans 258 games across three clubs.

During an injury-hit 2025, he channelled his spare time in coaching a Noble Park juniors side. And his young charges “love him to death”, Marson says.

“He’s so down-to-earth. You can’t find a more humble human being who’s so gifted in his craft.

“We said it would be great to have you here as a role-model who lived here, took the same path our young players have taken and gone on to live the dream.

“And he said when can I start?”

In her 20-plus years as volunteer, Marson has occupied nearly every position in the club’s administration – from president to coach, driver and water carrier.

Currently she oversees the club’s Auskick program.

She’s remained there “because of the kids”.

“It get so much reward to see the children run out on the ground and enjoy what they’re doing with a sense of connection and belonging.”

Like most club volunteers, she pitched in when her four sons started playing. Three of them are still playing with the seniors side.

Aussie Rules has been in decline in multicultural Greater Dandenong, but Noble Park Juniors has defied the trend. Its growing membership celebrates 34 cultural backgrounds.

In the past five years, the club’s Auskick numbers have swelled from 20 kids during Covid to 120.

There are hopes for a seniors female side in 2027.

“It’s a challenging environment and we’ve got so much to be proud of,” Marson says.

“We play against clubs who don’t have any understanding of the challenges.

“But that’s what makes us special.”

