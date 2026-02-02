Tireless volunteer continues to give

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Long serving volunteer Selliah Nalliah has been recognised as a Medallist of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to Tamil and Hindu communities in the South East.

Nalliah was formerly a customs officer specialising in Sri Lanka’s lucrative gemstone and diamond industries for 26 years.

After fleeing civil war in 1985, Nalliah’s skills were less in demand in Australia.

He retrained as an accountant, and worked for the Australian Taxation Office until retiring in 2012.

In keeping true to a motto of “service to Man, service to God”, the Wheelers Hill resident has applied himself ever more deeply into community volunteering.

While retired, all of his spare time is vested in leadership and administration at an array of groups.

Such as being an executive member at Tamil Senior Citizens Fellowship (Victoria) for more than a decade.

The group provides friendship, connection and activities for 500 senior citizens.

“People are lonely and solitary out there so we help them to things like medical appointments. Generally we’re there to be helpful.”

Nalliah has also been a loyal volunteer and leader at the 2000-member Hindu Society of Victoria, including as an administrative sub-committee member at the massive Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs.

Filling in a void of Hindu priests, he has also delivered rites at more than 400 Hindu funerals for Tamil Senior Citizens Saiva Funeral Services Association.

He was also a member of Victorian Tamil Cultural Association, where he continues to help advocate for, house, clothe and feed Tamil asylum-seekers in the South East.

There he assists VTCA founder Wicki Wickiramasingham, a former neighbour in Sri Lanka and friend for 50 years. Now they live two suburbs apart in Australia.

They also both volunteer at Southern Migrant and Refugee Council in Dandenong, with Nalliah on the financial audit-and-risk committee.

“(Wicki) was one of the first I contacted when I arrived in Australia. I get his advice sometimes.

“If he wants to get something done, he will contact me. It’s very cordial.”

Wickiramasingham pays tribute to his friend’s trustworthiness and generosity to asylum seekers.

“Not only do the multicultural community love him, the broader community likes him as well.”

Nalliah was recognised on the Victorian Multicultural Commission Honours Roll in 2025, Bruce Volunteer Recognition Award and the Tamil Senior Citizens Fellowship’s community service award for his funeral services.

He was also appointed in Monash Council’s positive ageing reference group in 2023.