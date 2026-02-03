Ex-mayor Aziz unable to appear in court due to illness

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey three-time ex-mayor Sam Aziz, who is facing five charges laid by the state’s anti corruption body, has been unable to appear in court due to serious medical issues, a court has heard.

That day, Aziz, 53, was undergoing dialysis which was “critical to keep him alive”, a defence lawyer told a Melbourne Magistrates’ Court hearing on 2 February.

Backed by letters from a GP and Melbourne hospital, Aziz was said to be receiving the treatment three times a week, the court heard.

He and property developer John Charles Woodman, 73, are facing charges laid by the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission, which investigated the pair as part of Operation Sandon.

Aziz, who is a mayor emeritus at Casey, was charged with one count of receiving secret commissions from Woodman between 10 May 2017 and 31 October 2019.

This was allegedly in order to show favour to the developer, as well as Woodman’s company Watsons Pty Ltd and Watson’s associates in their dealings with Casey Council, according to charge sheets.

Aziz has also been charged with two counts each of wilful misconduct in public office and misuse of position.

This includes Aziz allegedly failing to declare his financial dealings with Woodman and failing to declare a conflict of interest during council votes on The Pavilion housing estate in Clyde and an intersection at Hall Road, Cranbourne West.

Woodman, who appeared at court in person, has been charged with giving secret commissions to Aziz between 10 May 2017 and 31 October 2019.

Aziz and Woodman were represented by separate lawyers in court.

A magistrate granted an adjournment to defence lawyers due to the immense size of the prosecution’s brief-of-evidence, said to include about 1000 exhibits.

The co-accused were scheduled to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.

Aziz was given leave to appear by remote video link due to the serious medical issues he faces, the magistrate said.

IBAC has stated the charges arise from its Operation Sandon inquiry into planning and property development decisions at City of Casey.

It followed a five-year investigation of property developers, Casey councillors and state MPs, which spanned 40 days of public hearings and seven private examinations.

In the midst of the early public hearings, then-Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek sacked Casey’s councillors and installed a panel of administrators to oversee the council in 2020.