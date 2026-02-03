DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Lyndhurst man set for life after winning $4.8 million

Lyndhurst man set for life after winning $4.8 million

(Supplied)

A Lyndhurst man’s morning routine was blissfully interrupted with a call letting him know, he’s bagged a whopping $4.8 million in last night’s lotto draw.

The man held the division one winning entry in Set for Life draw 3833, drawn on Monday 2 February.

He can look forward to $20,000 monthly instalments every month for the next 20 years.

Starting off his day as normal, the man said he had just brushed his teeth and was just about to prepare his morning coffee before the call came through.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for years,” he said.

“They were random numbers I chose around five years ago and I just continued to replay them.

“I’m pretty calm because I never get shocked by most things.

“Even if you said I’d won $50 million, I would be just sitting like nothing happened.”

For now, the man said he has no official plans for the hefty sum, rather, he’ll remain patient until the money hits his bank account.

“I’m not sure yet. I have no plans for now but I will say it’ll help me a lot,” he said.

“I don’t plan to tell anyone. I’ll just keep it chill.

“I’ll start celebrating once I see the money in my bank account.”

Digital Editions

More News

  • Ramadan Night Market returns

    Ramadan Night Market returns

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market. An estimated…

  • No support for Tuesdays

    No support for Tuesdays

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 A Greater Dandenong councillor’s pitch to change meeting days from Mondays to Tuesdays has sunk without support from colleagues. There were no movers…

  • Tireless volunteer continues to give

    Tireless volunteer continues to give

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531394 Long serving volunteer Selliah Nalliah has been recognised as a Medallist of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to Tamil and…

  • Half-Hub rescission defeated

    Half-Hub rescission defeated

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 484035 A half-sized Dandenong Community Hub will go ahead after Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan’s casting vote sidelined calls to rescind the downscaled design.…

  • Living Treasure: Junior club’s revered ‘heart and soul’

    Living Treasure: Junior club’s revered ‘heart and soul’

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531121 Trish Marson is a big believer that no kid should miss out on playing sport. True to her word, she was the initiator…

  • Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531198 A Clyde North local whose home was violently invaded and whose personal safety was threatened has warned crime is getting “really bad” in…

  • Stolen car suspect arrested

    Stolen car suspect arrested

    On the 23rd of January, the below red Toyota 86 was stolen from Cranbourne East. On the 27th of January, a Cardinia local observed the vehicle in a shopping centre…

  • La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    Australia Day celebrations in La Trobe shone a spotlight on local community heroes, recognising individuals and organisations who have made a real difference across the region. Many loved ones flocked…

  • Young leader attuned to social harmony

    Young leader attuned to social harmony

    Migrating from United States to Australia at a young age, volunteer Atifa Ahmed was taken aback by the country’s sense of community. Awarded the joint Young Leader of the Year…

  • Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    A Kingston councillor has lodged legal action against one of the state-government appointed municipal monitors at the council. A ‘stop bullying’ order has been sought against John Tanner AM at…