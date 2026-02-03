Lyndhurst man set for life after winning $4.8 million

A Lyndhurst man’s morning routine was blissfully interrupted with a call letting him know, he’s bagged a whopping $4.8 million in last night’s lotto draw.

The man held the division one winning entry in Set for Life draw 3833, drawn on Monday 2 February.

He can look forward to $20,000 monthly instalments every month for the next 20 years.

Starting off his day as normal, the man said he had just brushed his teeth and was just about to prepare his morning coffee before the call came through.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for years,” he said.

“They were random numbers I chose around five years ago and I just continued to replay them.

“I’m pretty calm because I never get shocked by most things.

“Even if you said I’d won $50 million, I would be just sitting like nothing happened.”

For now, the man said he has no official plans for the hefty sum, rather, he’ll remain patient until the money hits his bank account.

“I’m not sure yet. I have no plans for now but I will say it’ll help me a lot,” he said.

“I don’t plan to tell anyone. I’ll just keep it chill.

“I’ll start celebrating once I see the money in my bank account.”