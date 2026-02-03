Measles exposure sites listed in the South East

Koo-wee-rup, Dandenong and Bangholme have been officially listed among public exposure sites for new measles cases.

In an alert from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Caroline McElnay, three recently-returned overseas travellers in Victoria have reportedly been infected by measles.

The exposure sites include Koo-wee-rup Medical Centre on Thursday 29 January 2.30pm-4.30pm (monitor symptoms until Monday 16 February).

Also listed are Jakupi Flowers, 576 Frankston-Dandenong Road, Bangholme on Wednesday 28 January, 1.40pm-2.25pm and a V-Line coach, Dandenong station to Anderson on Wednesday 28 January, 9.15am-11.30am. (Monitor symptoms until Sunday 15 February)

Other locations listed include Melbourne Airport, Sandringham Hospital, Phillip Island and towns on the Great Ocean Road.

In January, a total of five confirmed measles cases were reported in Victoria. Cases were likely linked to overseas travel to South-East and South Asia, the CHO stated.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through airborne droplets. It can cause uncommon but serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation (encephalitis).

There is an ongoing risk from travellers returning from overseas and interstate, the CHO stated.

Measles vaccination coverage in Australia is below the 95 per cent national target.

Most recent measles cases in Victoria have occurred in people who have not had two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, the CHO stated.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles. Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine are required for immunity.”

Most at risk of serious complications were young infants, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system.

Details: health.vic.gov.au/health-alerts/measles-public-exposure-sites-victoria?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CHO-Alert—New-measles-case-in-Victorian—31-January-2026&utm_content=health.vic.gov.au%2Fhealth-alerts%2Fmeasles-public-exposure-sites-victoria&utm_source=comms.health.vic.gov.au