DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Measles exposure sites listed in the South East

Measles exposure sites listed in the South East

Victoria's chief health officer advises that the best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine.

Koo-wee-rup, Dandenong and Bangholme have been officially listed among public exposure sites for new measles cases.

In an alert from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Caroline McElnay, three recently-returned overseas travellers in Victoria have reportedly been infected by measles.

The exposure sites include Koo-wee-rup Medical Centre on Thursday 29 January 2.30pm-4.30pm (monitor symptoms until Monday 16 February).

Also listed are Jakupi Flowers, 576 Frankston-Dandenong Road, Bangholme on Wednesday 28 January, 1.40pm-2.25pm and a V-Line coach, Dandenong station to Anderson on Wednesday 28 January, 9.15am-11.30am. (Monitor symptoms until Sunday 15 February)

Other locations listed include Melbourne Airport, Sandringham Hospital, Phillip Island and towns on the Great Ocean Road.

In January, a total of five confirmed measles cases were reported in Victoria. Cases were likely linked to overseas travel to South-East and South Asia, the CHO stated.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through airborne droplets. It can cause uncommon but serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation (encephalitis).

There is an ongoing risk from travellers returning from overseas and interstate, the CHO stated.

Measles vaccination coverage in Australia is below the 95 per cent national target.

Most recent measles cases in Victoria have occurred in people who have not had two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, the CHO stated.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles. Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine are required for immunity.”

Most at risk of serious complications were young infants, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system.

Details: health.vic.gov.au/health-alerts/measles-public-exposure-sites-victoria?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CHO-Alert—New-measles-case-in-Victorian—31-January-2026&utm_content=health.vic.gov.au&percnt;2Fhealth-alerts&percnt;2Fmeasles-public-exposure-sites-victoria&utm_source=comms.health.vic.gov.au

Digital Editions

More News

  • Ramadan Night Market returns

    Ramadan Night Market returns

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market. An estimated…

  • No support for Tuesdays

    No support for Tuesdays

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 A Greater Dandenong councillor’s pitch to change meeting days from Mondays to Tuesdays has sunk without support from colleagues. There were no movers…

  • Tireless volunteer continues to give

    Tireless volunteer continues to give

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531394 Long serving volunteer Selliah Nalliah has been recognised as a Medallist of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to Tamil and…

  • Half-Hub rescission defeated

    Half-Hub rescission defeated

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 484035 A half-sized Dandenong Community Hub will go ahead after Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan’s casting vote sidelined calls to rescind the downscaled design.…

  • Living Treasure: Junior club’s revered ‘heart and soul’

    Living Treasure: Junior club’s revered ‘heart and soul’

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531121 Trish Marson is a big believer that no kid should miss out on playing sport. True to her word, she was the initiator…

  • Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531198 A Clyde North local whose home was violently invaded and whose personal safety was threatened has warned crime is getting “really bad” in…

  • Stolen car suspect arrested

    Stolen car suspect arrested

    On the 23rd of January, the below red Toyota 86 was stolen from Cranbourne East. On the 27th of January, a Cardinia local observed the vehicle in a shopping centre…

  • La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    Australia Day celebrations in La Trobe shone a spotlight on local community heroes, recognising individuals and organisations who have made a real difference across the region. Many loved ones flocked…

  • Young leader attuned to social harmony

    Young leader attuned to social harmony

    Migrating from United States to Australia at a young age, volunteer Atifa Ahmed was taken aback by the country’s sense of community. Awarded the joint Young Leader of the Year…

  • Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    A Kingston councillor has lodged legal action against one of the state-government appointed municipal monitors at the council. A ‘stop bullying’ order has been sought against John Tanner AM at…