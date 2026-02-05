Casey residents surveyed to guide community wellness

by Jensy Callimootoo

Some Casey locals might get their chance at providing critical feedback and insights and in turn, help the council shape the future of health and wellbeing in their area.

Over the next month, the City of Casey will be rolling out their 2026 Household Health and Wellbeing Survey — but only to a selected number of Casey households.

According to Casey, the surveys will go out to approximately 12,000 households across the region with aims of an even distribution across all suburbs to ensure balanced representation in the municipality.

The survey endeavours to play an essential role in helping the council understand the diverse health and wellbeing needs of Casey’s community.

Casey intends to utilise the feedback gathered from the community to shape their future decision-making, strategic priorities as well as planning programs and services.

Houses who are randomly selected across all twelve wards will receive the survey via email or post.

Participants can expect to answer questions relating to emergency preparedness, community connection, sports, hobbies and volunteering, health care services and exercise.

All aim to draw on aspects of the Social Determinants of Health model including non-medical factors such as housing, work environment, education, neighbourhood and built environment and a wide range of factors that may influence wellbeing.

Similarly, in previous years, results and outcomes from Casey’s 2024 survey were utilised to shape and outline the council’s plan surrounding factors related to food insecurity, mental wellbeing, education and much more.

Stefan Koomen, Casey’s mayor, said the lived-experience of those in Casey is a vital factor in shaping the health and wellbeing of the community.

“The experience of our residents shared through this survey helps shape the future of health and wellbeing in Casey,” he said.

“We want to know about your health and wellbeing, connection to community and what services and activities you participate in so we can better plan for the needs of our community.

“If you’re invited to take part, please do, it’s your chance to help shape a healthier more connected Casey.”

He also said that the purpose and value of this year’s survey goes beyond statistics.

“It helps us understand the real experiences of people across every part of our community,” he said.

“When households take the time to complete it, they’re directly influencing how councils prioritise services and plan for things like health, wellbeing and community connection.

“The more responses we get, the clearer the picture we have of community needs, allowing us to make decisions that genuinely reflect those needs.”

Residents will have until Monday 9 March to complete the anonymous survey.