Two charged after alleged armed home invasion in Narre Warren South

A Doveton man and a Berwick man have been charged following an alleged armed home invasion in Narre Warren South during the early morning of Wednesday 4 February.

South Metro Crime Squad Detectives believe the offender’s forced entry into the property, armed with a loaded sawn-off shotgun and an edged weapon just before 2am

A 30-year-old male was at home at the time of the home invasion.

The offenders allegedly stole a Mercedes SUV wagon and fled the scene.

Police were able to track the vehicle and followed the offenders through multiple suburbs including Berwick, Narre Warren North and Narre Warren.

Stop sticks were deployed and the alleged stolen vehicles came to a stop on Narre Warren North Road.

Police, air-wing patrol, units from Operation Trinity, dog squad and Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) officers were deployed to aid with the arrest.

A 20-year old Doveton man and a 23-year old Berwick man ran from the scene and were both arrested nearby at approximately 3:50am.

One of the offenders was taken to hospital for observation before being released into police custody.

The Doveton man has been charged with home invasion with firearm, dangerous driving while pursued by police, possess prohibited weapon and unlicensed driving.

The Berwick man has been charged with home invasion with firearm, theft, firearms and bail related offences.

Both men were set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 February and police were to seek remand.

