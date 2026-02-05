DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Two-hour police pursuit ends in jail

Two-hour police pursuit ends in jail

County Court of Victoria.
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Frankston serial car thief has been jailed for up to 26 months after a perilous, two-hour police pursuit across the South East.

Corey Johnston, 22 at the time, fled in a stolen Commodore with false plates from police road units and Air Wing across Frankston, Carrum Downs, Keysborough, Dandenong, Beaconsfield and Fountain Gate late on 5 February 2025.

The protracted pursuit “reads like a movie script”, with “appalling” driving that put police officers and other road users at risk, Victorian County Court judge Kevin Doyle stated.

Though he kept largely within the speed limit, Johnston ran two red lights in Keysborough, at another stage veering on the wrong side of the road to avoid roadworks.

When he went through one of the red lights at high speed, he would have had “no idea” of oncoming traffic – with potentially fatal consequences, Judge Doyle noted.

His only motivation for ignoring police was to avoid apprehension and responsibility for his imitation gun and stolen car, the judge found.

It was “hard to think of any innocent purpose” for holding such a weapon, Judge Doyle noted.

Johnston called his girlfriend, who was with police at the time. He told her that the “Air Wing is on me”, “the jacks are behind me”, and described police spotlighting him.

He could outrun the police but he only had half-a-tank of petrol, he told her.

He’d decided to throw his gun out under a bridge, he said. That imitation gun was later found by police near an overpass at Lathams Road and Eastlink in Carrum Downs.

“I don’t know what to do,” he said.

On a second call, Johnston said he was trying to think of an underground carpark where he could escape in another vehicle – and came up with Frankston Hospital and Karringal shopping centre.

Eventually he was arrested about 1am in Fountain Gate shopping centre, hiding in the back seat of another car.

At the time he was suspended from driving, and subject to a firearm prohibition order.

Johnston pled guilty to charges including dangerous driving while pursued by police, car theft and possessing an imitation gun as a prohibited person.

He also pled to offences relating to two other Holdens stolen from Sandhurst Golf Club and from Patterson Lakes.

In sentencing on 5 February, Judge Doyle noted the now-23-year-old’s lengthy priors including car thefts, a police pursuit, weapons, disqualified driving and multiple community correction order breaches.

After many court orders to help his rehabilitation, this time he was assessed by Corrections Victoria as unsuitable for another CCO.

There was little evidence of remorse, despite Johnston’s guilty pleas.

He was diagnosed with complex PTSD, ADHD, borderline personality and stimulant use disorders. The long-time user had been taking a gram of meth a day, plus GHB.

A psychologist recommended multidisciplinary intervention. She found Johnston was at risk of a cycle of recidivism and institutionalisation.

Judge Doyle noted Johnston’s youthfulness. But given Johnston’s history, jail including a non-parole period was the only option, the judge said.

Johnston was jailed for up to 26 months, with a 15-month non-parole period.

His term includes 364 days of pre-sentence detention, meaning he will be eligible for parole in three months.

Digital Editions

  • Two-hour police pursuit ends in jail

    Two-hour police pursuit ends in jail

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 by Cam Lucadou-WellsPurchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A Frankston serial car thief has been jailed for…

More News

  • Hawks make history with T20 victory

    Hawks make history with T20 victory

    Sunday’s Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) T20 grand final was a replay of Saturday’s clash between Narre South and Hallam Kalora Park – only this time the Hawks got the…

  • Leap To Fame lifts the bar in Cranbourne Cup for the ages

    Leap To Fame lifts the bar in Cranbourne Cup for the ages

    It was a heavyweight title fight that certainly delivered on its billing. Saturday night’s $150,000 Group 1 Cranbourne Cup (2555m) will be talked about for many years to come after…

  • Lions hold on for second victory

    Lions hold on for second victory

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517376 Narre South won its second game of the season in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition, holding off Hallam Kalora…

  • Panthers finish good work with victory away at Geelong

    Panthers finish good work with victory away at Geelong

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509512 Dandenong played spoiler and finished off its good work against Geelong on day two of round 15 in Victorian Premier Cricket. The Panthers…

  • Measles exposure sites listed in the South East

    Measles exposure sites listed in the South East

    Koo-wee-rup, Dandenong and Bangholme have been officially listed among public exposure sites for new measles cases. In an alert from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Caroline McElnay, three recently-returned overseas…