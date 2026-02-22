$250m Cranbourne South Hindu temple referral pulled for redesign

By Violet Li

Plans for a proposed $250 million Hindu temple precinct in Cranbourne South’s green wedge have been put on hold after the applicant withdrew its Federal environmental referral, citing a redesign of the development.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Australia proposed a Hindu temple precinct (BAPS Hindu Mahã-Mandir) that would take about 44 ha across 1390-1450 Western Port Highway in Cranbourne South.

The proposal was referred to the Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) before Christmas, with a decision pending on whether the project requires Commonwealth approval under national environmental law.

A spokesperson for DCCEEW confirmed the EPBC referral (Federal environmental referral) for Melbourne’s BAPS Hindu Mahã-Mandir was withdrawn on Wednesday 18 February.

“The proponent advised that the proponent withdrew the EPBC referral for Melbourne’s BAPS Hindu Mahã-Mandir, advising the department that the project is currently being redesigned,” they said.

“If the redesign avoids significant impacts to threatened species, the project would not need to be re-referred.”

Star News is attempting to contact the applicant for comment and will update this story once a response is received. It is unknown at this stage how the project would be redesigned.

The proposal previously faced a Federal assessment due to potential impacts on protected wildlife, including Growling Grass Frogs and Southern Brown Bandicoots.

Under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act), projects must be referred to the Federal Environment Minister if they may significantly impact a Matter of National Environmental Significance, such as threatened species habitat in this case.

If the minister determines a proposal is a “controlled action”, the entire project cannot proceed without federal approval, in addition to any state planning approvals.

When first revealed, the development was depicted as a major cultural and spiritual hub, featuring a large traditional stone temple, community facilities, landscaped grounds and visitor amenities.

A total of 1500 car parking spaces was proposed for the site.

The disturbance footprint was said to be 34 ha, which would impact 3.39 ha of native vegetation and remove fauna habitat for threatened species through the action of direct vegetation clearing for the construction of permanent roads, carparks, wetlands and buildings.

The project drew strong concerns among residents and environmental groups over land use and biodiversity impacts.

David Cole, a spokesperson from the Western Port Green Wedge Protection Group, told Star News last year that the group opposed the development as the proposal conflicted with the core Green Wedge objectives of preserving the landscape, wildlife and wildlife habitat, agriculture, tourism, agritourism, and appropriate industry.

The withdrawal of the referral does not cancel the project but pauses Federal oversight while the redesign is underway.

Whether the proposal will return to the Commonwealth assessment pathway will depend on the outcome of those changes.

The proposal submitted to DCCEEW was part of a preliminary environmental referral process, not a formal planning application, and Casey Council is not a decision-maker under this process.

The applicant has suggested on its project webpage that a formal planning application has not been made to the relevant authority, whether Casey Council or the State Government.