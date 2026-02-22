Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple workplace safety breaches, including repeated offences at two local building sites.

The company was found guilty of nine offences under occupational health and safety laws and sentenced ex parte at the Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 February.

The court imposed an aggregate fine of $350,000 for failures across three sites in Clyde North and Fraser Rise, including not using fall prevention systems or safety harnesses, and operating without Safe Work Method Statements (SWMS).

A further $350,000 fine was handed down for similar offences at a Mickleham construction site.

Proform was also ordered to pay $12,965 in costs for the two matters.

The court heard that Proform was engaged to install steel roofing at three sites in Fraser Rise and Clyde North.

In April 2023, a WorkSafe inspector visited the Fraser Rise construction site, following a complaint about a lack of fall protection. The inspector saw a worker on the roof without perimeter guard railing or safety harnesses in place. The worker said no SWMS had been prepared, despite working at heights of 2.9 and 3.2 metres.

Later that month, an inspector responding to another complaint observed two workers at a Clyde North construction site on a roof without a fall prevention system or perimeter guard railing. The inspector issued an improvement notice with an interim direction requiring Proform to stop roofing works until the company provided a safe system of work.

However, the following day, the inspector again saw two workers installing roof sheets without any fall protection, including one who was working the day before.

The same month, a WorkSafe inspector observed two workers on another construction site in Clyde North installing roof sheets on townhouses without fall prevention equipment. All were working at a height of more than two metres, and a SWMS was not present at the workplace.

In July 2024, a WorkSafe inspector responding to a complaint about a townhouse construction site in Mickleham saw two workers on the lower roof installing roof battens without fall protection in place. Both workers were at risk of falling three metres, and no SWMS was available.

The court heard it was reasonably practicable for the company to have implemented fall protection measures such as handrails, perimeter guardrails, harnesses or scaffolding, as well as having a SWMS where appropriate and performing high-risk construction work in accordance with it.

WorkSafe Chief Health and Safety Officer Sam Jenkin said the hefty fines sent a clear message to employers who repeatedly ignored their health and safety obligations.

“One working at height offence is unacceptable. Nine offences, especially after multiple WorkSafe interactions and improvement notices, show a disturbing disregard for workers’ lives,” he said.

“We won’t wait for a worker to fall before taking strong enforcement action, especially when duty holders flout safety obligations even after multiple warnings.”