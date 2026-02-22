DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

A roofing company has been convicted and fined after repeatedly putting workers at risk of falls on four residential construction sites in Melbourne, including two in Clyde North. (FILE)

Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple workplace safety breaches, including repeated offences at two local building sites.

The company was found guilty of nine offences under occupational health and safety laws and sentenced ex parte at the Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 February.

The court imposed an aggregate fine of $350,000 for failures across three sites in Clyde North and Fraser Rise, including not using fall prevention systems or safety harnesses, and operating without Safe Work Method Statements (SWMS).

A further $350,000 fine was handed down for similar offences at a Mickleham construction site.

Proform was also ordered to pay $12,965 in costs for the two matters.

The court heard that Proform was engaged to install steel roofing at three sites in Fraser Rise and Clyde North.

In April 2023, a WorkSafe inspector visited the Fraser Rise construction site, following a complaint about a lack of fall protection. The inspector saw a worker on the roof without perimeter guard railing or safety harnesses in place. The worker said no SWMS had been prepared, despite working at heights of 2.9 and 3.2 metres.

Later that month, an inspector responding to another complaint observed two workers at a Clyde North construction site on a roof without a fall prevention system or perimeter guard railing. The inspector issued an improvement notice with an interim direction requiring Proform to stop roofing works until the company provided a safe system of work.

However, the following day, the inspector again saw two workers installing roof sheets without any fall protection, including one who was working the day before.

The same month, a WorkSafe inspector observed two workers on another construction site in Clyde North installing roof sheets on townhouses without fall prevention equipment. All were working at a height of more than two metres, and a SWMS was not present at the workplace.

In July 2024, a WorkSafe inspector responding to a complaint about a townhouse construction site in Mickleham saw two workers on the lower roof installing roof battens without fall protection in place. Both workers were at risk of falling three metres, and no SWMS was available.

The court heard it was reasonably practicable for the company to have implemented fall protection measures such as handrails, perimeter guardrails, harnesses or scaffolding, as well as having a SWMS where appropriate and performing high-risk construction work in accordance with it.

WorkSafe Chief Health and Safety Officer Sam Jenkin said the hefty fines sent a clear message to employers who repeatedly ignored their health and safety obligations.

“One working at height offence is unacceptable. Nine offences, especially after multiple WorkSafe interactions and improvement notices, show a disturbing disregard for workers’ lives,” he said.

“We won’t wait for a worker to fall before taking strong enforcement action, especially when duty holders flout safety obligations even after multiple warnings.”

Digital Editions

More News

  • Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470334 Residents are still seeking answers over an advanced-waste plan that’s extending the life of waste facilities near Hampton Park homes, says Casey Residents…

  • Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    As part of the City of Casey’s membership with the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the council will be calling on a Green Streets initiative at the State Council meetings…

  • Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work (WMIW), a grassroots network supporting women in business across Casey and Cardinia, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new book sharing the personal…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    100 years ago 25 February 1926 Out of his class At the Dandenong Court, Samuel Carrick was charged with travelling on the railways between Dandenong and Tooradin in the first-class…

  • Shine light in the darkness

    Shine light in the darkness

    May light shine through the darkness for each of us this year. As I reflect on the many meanings of light, I find that there are many positive meanings that…

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 396196 Mission Adoptable Australian Animal Protection Society is cutting fees for cuts and kittens to just $50 this weekend. A nationwide initiative to find…

  • Pride of Holden roars on

    Pride of Holden roars on

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534613 Brett Crawley is a proud member of Holden’s loyal legion displaying their prize classic cars in Dandenong next month. The Narre Warren North…

  • Truck company fined for pellets spillage

    Truck company fined for pellets spillage

    A major transport company, Toll Transport Pty Ltd, has been fined $4070 after its poorly loaded truck poured a blizzard of plastic pellets onto Keysborough streets. Hundreds of litres of…

  • PM celebrates Ramadan Night Market

    PM celebrates Ramadan Night Market

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has helped launch Dandenong’s Ramadan Night Market for its second year, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. He was escorted down Thomas Street…

  • Why Volunteer? Because It Might Save You Too.

    Why Volunteer? Because It Might Save You Too.

    Last night, I had the honour of being invited to the Cranbourne Chamber of Commerce for a speed business networking event. What struck me most wasn’t the business cards or…