DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Council tight-lipped on alleged misconduct

Council tight-lipped on alleged misconduct

Dandenong Civic Centre. (Gary Sissons: 344241)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is tight-lipped over a recent “confidential item” relating to alleged misconduct by a councillor.

The council administration and its councillors have declined to detail the allegations relating to the Model Councillor Code of Conduct.

Nor whether the allegations were substantiated.

The matter is protected by confidentiality under the Local Government Act 2020.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said “we do not make public comment on specific allegations or processes”.

“There are legislative confidentiality provisions in place to provide fairness for all parties involved.”

The matter was raised in front of councillors as a confidential item relating to “personal information” at a 27 January council meeting.

“This Council promotes a strong culture of integrity and good conduct,” Ms Weatherill said.

“Councillors are subject to a Model Councillor Code of Conduct and there is a Code of Conduct for employees.

“We take all conduct, and health and safety matters, very seriously.”

Councillor misconduct can include “demeaning, abusive, obscene or threatening behaviour”, discrimination, vilification or adversely affecting others’ workplace health and safety.

“The Model Code of Conduct requires Councillors to treat others with dignity, fairness, objectivity, courtesy and respect,” a state Guidance document states.

“This is not limited to fellow Councillors and members of Council staff and applies to anyone a Councillor comes into contact with when they are performing the role of a Councillor.”

Under the Guidance document, councillors are encouraged to resolve alleged breaches through the council’s own internal resolution process.

If not resolved, a council, councillor or group of councillors can apply to the state’s Principal Councillor Conduct Registrar to have a misconduct complaint heard confidentially by an internal arbiter.

Councillors who publicly disclose confidential information could be in breach of the Act and be fined up to $24,421.20 (120 penalty units).

Digital Editions

More News

  • Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Public submissions have opened for the upcoming Victorian Parliamentary inquiry into the state’s push for waste-to-energy plants. South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Rachel Payne, who pushed for the inquiry, says there are…

  • Ambulance response times improve in Casey, state targets still unmet

    Ambulance response times improve in Casey, state targets still unmet

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 515650 New insights from Ambulance Victoria (AV) shows minor improvements in response times from first responders and turnaround durations in Casey, with an average…

  • $80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

    $80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 496313 Casey Council has unanimously endorsed a plan to set aside $80,000 to develop a municipality-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, as growing rabbit infestations…

  • Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

    Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 166670 Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple…

  • $250m Cranbourne South Hindu temple referral pulled for redesign

    $250m Cranbourne South Hindu temple referral pulled for redesign

    Plans for a proposed $250 million Hindu temple precinct in Cranbourne South’s green wedge have been put on hold after the applicant withdrew its Federal environmental referral, citing a redesign…

  • Powers, premiers and poles

    Powers, premiers and poles

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530014 BLAIR: Gday boys, we are back for another week of Let’s Talk Sport and we have plenty happening, so let’s get into it.…

  • Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470334 Residents are still seeking answers over an advanced-waste plan that’s extending the life of waste facilities near Hampton Park homes, says Casey Residents…

  • Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    As part of the City of Casey’s membership with the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the council will be calling on a Green Streets initiative at the State Council meetings…

  • Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work (WMIW), a grassroots network supporting women in business across Casey and Cardinia, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new book sharing the personal…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    100 years ago 25 February 1926 Out of his class At the Dandenong Court, Samuel Carrick was charged with travelling on the railways between Dandenong and Tooradin in the first-class…