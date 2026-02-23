Council tight-lipped on alleged misconduct

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is tight-lipped over a recent “confidential item” relating to alleged misconduct by a councillor.

The council administration and its councillors have declined to detail the allegations relating to the Model Councillor Code of Conduct.

Nor whether the allegations were substantiated.

The matter is protected by confidentiality under the Local Government Act 2020.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said “we do not make public comment on specific allegations or processes”.

“There are legislative confidentiality provisions in place to provide fairness for all parties involved.”

The matter was raised in front of councillors as a confidential item relating to “personal information” at a 27 January council meeting.

“This Council promotes a strong culture of integrity and good conduct,” Ms Weatherill said.

“Councillors are subject to a Model Councillor Code of Conduct and there is a Code of Conduct for employees.

“We take all conduct, and health and safety matters, very seriously.”

Councillor misconduct can include “demeaning, abusive, obscene or threatening behaviour”, discrimination, vilification or adversely affecting others’ workplace health and safety.

“The Model Code of Conduct requires Councillors to treat others with dignity, fairness, objectivity, courtesy and respect,” a state Guidance document states.

“This is not limited to fellow Councillors and members of Council staff and applies to anyone a Councillor comes into contact with when they are performing the role of a Councillor.”

Under the Guidance document, councillors are encouraged to resolve alleged breaches through the council’s own internal resolution process.

If not resolved, a council, councillor or group of councillors can apply to the state’s Principal Councillor Conduct Registrar to have a misconduct complaint heard confidentially by an internal arbiter.

Councillors who publicly disclose confidential information could be in breach of the Act and be fined up to $24,421.20 (120 penalty units).