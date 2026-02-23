DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Market for ‘social cohesion’

Market for ‘social cohesion’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with MPs Cassandra Fernando and Julian Hill, Bright Community Organisation founder Ahmad Ghowsi, Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan and Cr Jim Memeti. (City of Greater Dandenong)
by Sahar Foladi

People from across Victoria made their way to Dandenong in celebration of the Ramadan Night Market’s opening on Thursday 19 February.

Although the holy month of Ramadan is largely celebrated and observed by people of Islamic faith, the event welcomes people from all backgrounds and faith.

Bigger than last year’s inaugural event, the Ramadan Night Market stretches more than 400 metres from one end of Thomas Street to the other, as well as Scott Street – more than 500 metres in total.

It allows event goers to roam freely, browse their options for food like kebabs, corn on the cob, traditional Afghan food like Bolani, dogh, sheryakh, retail, desserts, and a variety of drinks.

For the duration of the event, the Adhan (call to prayer) is also made through speakers, signalling a halt where people have the option to pray at Harmony Square and continue to enjoy the night market.

Visitors arrived from country Victoria, Caroline Springs, Glen Waverley, Brighton, Casey and other areas, saying they had never experienced anything like this.

To officially mark the opening of the event, organiser Bright Community Organisation hosted community leaders at Dandenong Civic Centre on Thursday evening.

They included Greater Dandenong Council CEO Jacqui Weatherill, mayor Sophie Tan, councillors, MPs Julian Hill, Cassandra Fernando, Gabrielle Williams and Lee Tarlamis, Casey and Monash mayors Stefan Koomen and Stuart James, Kingston councillor Hadi Saab, event sponsors, and Imams.

In their speeches, Holt MP, Cassandra Fernando and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams expressed how proud they were to represent the multicultural communities of Greater Dandenong and Casey.

“The most important part of our community in these events is the constant reminder to protect this diversity,” Ms Williams said on the evening.

“It’ll be one of the most exciting events in our multicultural calendar.

“Events like the Ramadan Night Market show the very best of our community.

“They bring people together, celebrate our diversity and promote respect.

“It was wonderful to welcome the Prime Minister to Dandenong where he was keen to show his support for this important event and all it represents – connection, understanding and harmony.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later joined in on the celebrations, escorted down Thomas Street to try baklava from Balha’s Pastry, as well as Dandenong’s famous kebabs, where he also interacted with the traders, community and stopped to take selfies.

Bright Community Organisation founder and president, Ahmad Ghowsi calls it moments of “social cohesion” not just a night market.

“In today’s world, we often hear about division but here, we create connection, understanding and harmony.

“Our vision is even stronger, to bring communities together not further apart because when people gather in safe working and inclusive environment, fear disappears and understanding grows.”

He says the event also supports local traders on Thomas Street through the exposure, creates opportunities for small business and helps them grow and also helps young generations and children to grow in a community where diversity is the norm.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Public submissions have opened for the upcoming Victorian Parliamentary inquiry into the state’s push for waste-to-energy plants. South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Rachel Payne, who pushed for the inquiry, says there are…

  • Ambulance response times improve in Casey, state targets still unmet

    Ambulance response times improve in Casey, state targets still unmet

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 515650 New insights from Ambulance Victoria (AV) shows minor improvements in response times from first responders and turnaround durations in Casey, with an average…

  • $80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

    $80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 496313 Casey Council has unanimously endorsed a plan to set aside $80,000 to develop a municipality-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, as growing rabbit infestations…

  • Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

    Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 166670 Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple…

  • $250m Cranbourne South Hindu temple referral pulled for redesign

    $250m Cranbourne South Hindu temple referral pulled for redesign

    Plans for a proposed $250 million Hindu temple precinct in Cranbourne South’s green wedge have been put on hold after the applicant withdrew its Federal environmental referral, citing a redesign…

  • Powers, premiers and poles

    Powers, premiers and poles

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530014 BLAIR: Gday boys, we are back for another week of Let’s Talk Sport and we have plenty happening, so let’s get into it.…

  • Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470334 Residents are still seeking answers over an advanced-waste plan that’s extending the life of waste facilities near Hampton Park homes, says Casey Residents…

  • Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    As part of the City of Casey’s membership with the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the council will be calling on a Green Streets initiative at the State Council meetings…

  • Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work (WMIW), a grassroots network supporting women in business across Casey and Cardinia, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new book sharing the personal…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    100 years ago 25 February 1926 Out of his class At the Dandenong Court, Samuel Carrick was charged with travelling on the railways between Dandenong and Tooradin in the first-class…