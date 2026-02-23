Market for ‘social cohesion’

by Sahar Foladi

People from across Victoria made their way to Dandenong in celebration of the Ramadan Night Market’s opening on Thursday 19 February.

Although the holy month of Ramadan is largely celebrated and observed by people of Islamic faith, the event welcomes people from all backgrounds and faith.

Bigger than last year’s inaugural event, the Ramadan Night Market stretches more than 400 metres from one end of Thomas Street to the other, as well as Scott Street – more than 500 metres in total.

It allows event goers to roam freely, browse their options for food like kebabs, corn on the cob, traditional Afghan food like Bolani, dogh, sheryakh, retail, desserts, and a variety of drinks.

For the duration of the event, the Adhan (call to prayer) is also made through speakers, signalling a halt where people have the option to pray at Harmony Square and continue to enjoy the night market.

Visitors arrived from country Victoria, Caroline Springs, Glen Waverley, Brighton, Casey and other areas, saying they had never experienced anything like this.

To officially mark the opening of the event, organiser Bright Community Organisation hosted community leaders at Dandenong Civic Centre on Thursday evening.

They included Greater Dandenong Council CEO Jacqui Weatherill, mayor Sophie Tan, councillors, MPs Julian Hill, Cassandra Fernando, Gabrielle Williams and Lee Tarlamis, Casey and Monash mayors Stefan Koomen and Stuart James, Kingston councillor Hadi Saab, event sponsors, and Imams.

In their speeches, Holt MP, Cassandra Fernando and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams expressed how proud they were to represent the multicultural communities of Greater Dandenong and Casey.

“The most important part of our community in these events is the constant reminder to protect this diversity,” Ms Williams said on the evening.

“It’ll be one of the most exciting events in our multicultural calendar.

“Events like the Ramadan Night Market show the very best of our community.

“They bring people together, celebrate our diversity and promote respect.

“It was wonderful to welcome the Prime Minister to Dandenong where he was keen to show his support for this important event and all it represents – connection, understanding and harmony.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later joined in on the celebrations, escorted down Thomas Street to try baklava from Balha’s Pastry, as well as Dandenong’s famous kebabs, where he also interacted with the traders, community and stopped to take selfies.

Bright Community Organisation founder and president, Ahmad Ghowsi calls it moments of “social cohesion” not just a night market.

“In today’s world, we often hear about division but here, we create connection, understanding and harmony.

“Our vision is even stronger, to bring communities together not further apart because when people gather in safe working and inclusive environment, fear disappears and understanding grows.”

He says the event also supports local traders on Thomas Street through the exposure, creates opportunities for small business and helps them grow and also helps young generations and children to grow in a community where diversity is the norm.