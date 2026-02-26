Curfews spark a run on ‘cat runs’

by Sahar Foladi

Cat curfews are fueling a boom in DIY and custom-built enclosures, says a feline-loving carpenter.

Greg Cole, who volunteers his handyman skills at Australian Animal Protection Society’s shelter at Keysborough, worked in construction for many years before he had to build his cats a “cat run” in his house, a safe and fun environment for his cats at home.

The cat run includes various designs and layouts with platforms, shelves, garden for cats to enjoy outdoors and indoors without roaming the neighbourhood.

“At that stage not many people were doing it. I just made something out of the materials I had, it’s totally different to how I do it now,” Mr Cole says.

“It’s a bit lifestyle thing for me too because I love cats, understand their behaviours and really enjoy creating environments that are really good for the cats – that’s the story behind it.

“I love building cat runs for people and seeing their lives improve as they don’t have to stress over where their cats are.”

Slowly, that turned into Custom Cat Run business, a professional built and installation of cat runs for households and Cat Enclosure Supplies, an affordable DIY supply.

“Now a lot of councils are bringing in 24/7 cat curfews, the demand for it has become great because people like their cats to have both outdoor time as well as indoors.

“The predominant reaction people have is, once they built themselves a cat run, they are much more stress-free, they can go out and the cats able to go in and out into their safe environment, not run away or get hit by cars, catch diseases.

“People overwhelmingly find that it creates a stress-free environment for themselves that the cats are happy but they are also happy and not worrying about the cat.”

The Mornington Peninsula resident is regularly down in Greater Dandenong and Casey to build cat runs.

Greater Dandenong has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew since 2024, while Casey enforces a 24/7 curfew said to be one of the strictest in the state.

Designs can vary from using existing structures and materials such as nets running between a house and its fence.

Project costs vary by the scale of the project and sometimes, the risks involved.

The highest paid job being $14,000, average is $5500 and minimum being $3500.

One of the most expensive projects was 75-metres high on a penthouse balcony, strapped onto the side of the building to build a cat run, but he says the project allowed owners the comfort of allowing their cat in and out of the balcony without a concern.

“One I’m doing at the moment includes an al fresco area as a shared space for the people and their pet.

“I encourage people not to put it down the side of the house where the cat is out of the way because the cats love to be with their people.”

With longevity in the genes, a love for cats and passion or building safe environment for them, Cole doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

The business also has a YouTube channel, (@catenclosuresupplies), with how to tips and advice.