DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
170km/h driver allegedly fails drug test

An Endeavour Hills driver has lost his licence after allegedly being caught over double the speed limit and failing a drug test in Dingley Village.

Moorabbin Highway Patrol officers spotted a Mercedes C250 allegedly speeding on Westall Road about 1.50am on Sunday 8 March.

The vehicle was allegedly detected travelling at 170km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The officers intercepted the male driver, who allegedly failed a roadside drug test.

The 27-year-old man is expected to be charged on summons with driving and drug offences.

His vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1159.

The detection was part of Operation Arid, a statewide road policing operation conducted over the Labour Day long weekend.

