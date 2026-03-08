DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Three teen girls arrested after alleged armed robbery at Narre Warren shopping centre

Three teen girls arrested after alleged armed robbery at Narre Warren shopping centre

Three girls from Greater Dandenong have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery at a shopping centre in Narre Warren.

Officers were called to the centre on Overland Drive about 5.20pm on Saturday 7 March after three girls reportedly threatened a 34-year-old Narre Warren woman with a knife and hammer and demanded her car keys.

The victim refused but it is alleged one of the girls snatched the keys from the victim’s hand.

The trio were followed by a witness, who was also threatened.

Operation Pulse units gave chase after spotting the alleged offenders and the trio were arrested outside.

Casey CIU detectives charged a 15-year-old girl with armed robbery, theft, possessing a controlled weapon and other offences.

A second 15-year-old girl was charged with armed robbery and theft.

The pair were remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 16-year-old girl has been released pending further enquiries.

Any information or footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

