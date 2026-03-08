Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor walks for eighth year

By Violet Li

Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor Renee Bradshaw will mark her eighth year of fundraising for cancer research when she joins thousands of walkers at this year’s Mother’s Day Classic in Melbourne.

The now 45-year-old was first involved with the charity event eight years ago when she was going through treatment.

“As it happened, the first one that I did, I ended up having my big surgery. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to attend the one in the city,” she recalled the early years of her fundraising.

“I ended up doing my very first run around the ward at Frankston Hospital with my IV pole, and I had a pink feather boa. And my two friends, who I was supposed to do it all day, brought my medal to the hospital and gave it to me once I did a lap of the ward.”

Since then, Renee has participated every year and has become a Mother’s Day Classic ambassador, helping raise awareness about breast and ovarian cancer while supporting research funding.

“My first son ended up joining me about four or five years ago, so he does it every year with me now,” she said.

“It’s a bit early for my second son, so he just donates money every year.

“I suppose because I was helped so much while I was going through treatment, I wanted to give back too.”

This year, on Sunday 10 May, Renee will complete the eight-kilometre 8.10am Embrace & Honour Walk with her team, the Breast of Tears, whose motto is “all for one and one for a cure”.

Renee shared that her team would go for a musketeer theme.

“A workmate of mine is going to make up our pink T-shirts with our team’s name on them. And I’ve bought a pink cowboy hat that I’m going to attach a feather to and try to kind of look like a musketeer a little bit, a pink version,” she said.

Costumes have become part of her trademark approach to the event. Last year, she wore a “bra cape” decorated with donated bras from friends and fellow survivors.

Dressing up is also something that began during her treatment as a way to stay positive.

“Because I have quite an odd sense of humour, and I do try to make fun of life and have fun where I can, I suppose I want to be able to share that as well because people can get so sad, and people can get so stressed when they’re going through treatment. They can feel so alone,” Renee said.

“Whereas I want to sometimes show the funny side. Even when I did chemo, every single chemo, I dressed up in a costume.

“Over Christmas, I went as a Christmas tree. I went as a Christmas present. In January, because they had Easter eggs, I went as an Easter bunny in January. It’s one of my costumes.

“I try to see the positives and the funny side of life.”

Renee said her experience with cancer had completely changed her outlook on fundraising and life.

“Before I got sick, I had kind of vaguely heard about the Mother’s Day Classic. I remember even in my twenties, I think one year I’d signed on to do it, and then it was raining on the day, and I thought, yeah, whatever. I’m just kind of bothered getting out of bed,” she said.

“Whereas now, because I’ve been sick, I’ve been through that… I feel like it’s really, really important to spread the word, to let anyone know that it’s so important to check your breasts.

“Since treatment ended, I’ve ended up with osteopenia, which is the false start of osteoporosis. Look. I probably won’t ever be able to run again because I get very sore feet.

“But I’ve taken away from having cancer that life is precious. My outlook on life is just so much better, and I put myself first sometimes. I always try to be a positive person. Even though I’ll never physically be the same again, there are still so many more benefits.”

To support cancer research through Renee’s fundraising efforts, visit: mothersdayclassic.com.au/fundraisers/reneebradshaw/mothers-day-classic-melbourne