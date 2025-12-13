Looking Back

100 years ago

17 December 1925

Wireless at the Show

One of the most interesting exhibits at the recent Dandenong Show was the wireless display by Mr. F. Robert, radio expert of Springvale. Mr Robert had his stand alongside that of Mr H.R. Edwards and musical numbers, songs, the Ballarat race results etc. were clearly given through a loudspeaker. Interested listeners were around the stand all afternoon, and were delighted with the free entertainment provided. What is more to the point, Mr Robert received several orders for radio sets, speakers, headphones and other parts. Mr Robert is the inventor of the “Rocolaphone” a most ingenious attachment which adds greatly to the convenience of wireless outfits, and should be in high demand.

50 years ago

15 December 1975

Shock for Labor

LIBS. WIN HOLT!

Former English Parliamentarian Mr Bill Yates is the new Member for Holt following last Saturday’s landslide Liberal Party win in the Federal elections. Mr Yates defeated the sitting Member, Mr Max Oldmeadow, who was elected in the Labor Party’s burst to power in 1972. At the close of counting on Saturday night, the figures were:

• Fidler (DLP) 3876

• Oldmeadow (ALP) 35,342

• Yates (Liberal) 36,406

• Informal 1,138

Considering the enormous Australia-wide swing against the Lobor Party, Mr Oldmeadow polled extraordinarily well. In his victory, Mr Yates made Australian political history – he is the first former member of the House of Commons to be elected to the House of Representatives.

20 years ago

19 December 2005

Santa comes early with free parking in Dandenong

Parking meter were “killing” businesses in Dandenong said mayor Peter Brown, behind a move to allow free parking during Christmas. Cr Brown also backed the removal of all meters in the future. The council supported Cr Brown’s move to abolish parking fees in central Dandenong until the end of January. If the trial is successful free parking may be introduced permanently. Cr Brown said parking meters were deterring motorists from shopping in Dandenong.

5 years ago

15 December 2020

A-League dream

The South-East’s A-league dream has been revived, with Melbourne City set to relocate its A-League, W-league and Academy teams to an elite training facility at Casey Fields. The City move was “incredible reward” for four years of hard work by people in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire. Melbourne City’s training base is already part-built at the 84-hectare Casey Fields precinct in Cranbourne East. It features four full-sized floodlight pitches, clubrooms and offices that will be home to the Etihad City Football Academy as well as the club’s school and community work.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society