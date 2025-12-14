Nativity tradition tells the inspiring Christmas story

One of Christmas’s enduring stories is the Australian Nativity Scene, which returns for its 22nd year in Dandenong North.

Its creator Wilson Fernandez has handcrafted the more than 1000 figurines, buildings and landscapes as part of what he says is Australia’s largest and most detailed nativity display.

The scenery and narrative changes each week as the journey towards the birth of Jesus unfolds.

During week 2 that just passed, Mary, pregnant, travelling on a donkey and accompanied by Joseph, arrived in Bethlehem in search of shelter.

The most popular display is the Three Wise Men’s visit of the newborn Jesus, which coincides with the lead-up to Christmas Day.

Fernandez says the display attracts families, parishioners, schools and multicultural communities.

“Many express how closely the scene resembles ancient Bethlehem and how meaningful the experience is for them,” he says.

The Australian Nativity Scene is on until Friday 9 January 10.30am-8pm (Strictly by appointments only) at St. Elizabeth’s Parish, 107 Bakers Road, Dandenong North; free event. Details: Wilson Fernandez, 0428 927 110.

Please note the display will not open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.