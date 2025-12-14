Firies battle two factory infernos in Dandenong South

Two more factories in Dandenong South have been destroyed by fire on Saturday morning (13 December).

Firefighters were called to a suspicious fire at a 300-square-metre factory in Rhur Street about 1.30am.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were already issuing from the building, an FRV spokesperson said.

Crews with breathing apparatus battled to bring the fire under control by 2.55am, as well as to limit its impact on neighbouring properties.

Several cars were damaged, including one that reportedly was driven into the building and set ablaze.

Police were treating the fire as suspicious.

A community advice message was issued for smoke in the area.

Later that morning, at 6.11am, firefighters were called to a Lanyon Street factory – which was ablaze when they arrived.

Up to 21 fire appliances battled the fire, which extensively damaged the factory and two neighbouring properties.

The three properties were unoccupied at the time, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“The exact circumstances and cause of the fire are yet to be determined.”

It follows a factory containing lighter fluids in Kimberly Road, Dandenong South being destroyed in a non-suspicious inferno days earlier on Tuesday 9 December.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au