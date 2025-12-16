VAAN awards remarkable achievers

by Sahar Foladi

The Victorian Afghan Associations Network successfully celebrated great female talents and role models in the Hazara and Afghan communities.

Eight females were chosen to be celebrated from a competitive selection pool of 75 nominations ranging from a flight instructor, a Taekwondo champion and medical students who have either founded or served organisations helping the less fortunate.

Fatima Mozaffari, a Medicine student at Monash University, founded Faraj Academics, a non-profit organisation providing academic support to hundreds of young Afghan and Hazara students newly arrived to the country.

“Faraj was founded on the belief that dreams deserve to live — and that when one girl is taught, the future of her family, her community, and her country is rewritten.

“Today, Faraj is building a hybrid model of online and in-person education, connecting mentors across the world with girls quietly learning in Afghanistan, often at great personal risk. It is not charity, but connection. Not pity, but partnership.”

While supporting VCE students through tutoring, all proceeds support the disadvantaged in Afghanistan.

As a young medical student, Ms Mozaffari’s medical training took her to Uganda and Nepal where she was surprised even amid extreme poverty, the communities protected and encouraged education.

This took her directly to the state of her homeland where girls education is banned in Afghanistan.

Faraj was born out of the heartbreak following deadly, violent attacks on Kaaj Educational Centre and other learning spaces.

“For many in the Afghan diaspora, these moments reopened old wounds — stories of sacrifice, displacement, and parents who gave up everything so their children could grow up in peace,” Ms Mozaffari says.

“Faraj was founded in honour of those sacrifices, and in response to a painful question: what can be done when you have no power, no platform, and no protection — only conviction?”

The team of 15 tutor and provide career counselling alongside their roles within the non-for-profit organisation.

What started online grew into a community, supporting more than 200 students with free academic support, mentorship, career guidance and VCE guidance.

The eight VAAN award winners were honoured in the presence of Dr Sima Samar, a doctor, humanitarian and strong advocate for girls education.

Other special guests were Afghanistan’s first and only Olympic medallist Rohullah Nikpai and Dr Homira Rezai from the UK.

VAAN vice-president Zabi Mazoori said the selection of award winners was made internally and externally of VAAN for a fair and balanced selection.

“All eight are exceptional achieving and supporting our Victorian Afghan community.

“Our goal was to honour Dr Sima Samar as well as celebrate the achievement of the women in our community in the south east.

“We chose a committee from VAAN and external committee made up of credible and distinguished people because we didn’t want the selection process to be purely made by VAAN.

“Their input was very valuable for us.”