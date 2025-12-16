Rotarian lauded for 50 years’ service

One of the region’s most admired Rotarians celebrated 50 years of service with more than 70 colleagues and family on 11 December.

John Williams has been at the forefront of Rotary since being inducted into Noble Park Rotary Club by his father and club president Arthur in 1975.

“I am sure that is the only father-son induction in the club.

“It felt really good that my father was able to personally induct me into the club.”

Since then, Williams has served as a board member 15 times, including as president in 1984-’85 and 1996-’97 and been awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship.

His 50-year milestone was aptly celebrated at Keysborough Golf Club – which is home to another of his great passions.

He was presented a certificate signed by Rotary International’s president Francesco Arezzo as well as a plaque from Noble Park-Dingley Rotary members.

Among the guests were wife Kath and children Paul, Karen and Wayne and grandchildren.

Rotary District Governor Peter Behm, Rotary International past president Ian Riseley and past district governors Jenny Coburn, Graeme Woolacott and Juliet Riseley also attended and paid tribute to Williams’s immense contribution.

In a video interview with Rotarian Chris Hansen, Williams spoke of his challenging childhood – his mother passing away when he was seven, growing up among eight kids under one roof and scarce money.

At 15, he started working for his father to help out. He later took over his Dad’s painting business, and later formed a building works company Unique Building Services.

His highlights as a Rotarian included forming the Rotary Club of Springvale City and his work for young people, including the Arthur Junior Citizenship Awards, school programs and running the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

In the 1970s, he helped forge a student exchange program with a Rotary Club in Kofu, Japan.

He and his wife Kath personally sponsored or hosted six exchange students.

They spent their 25th wedding anniversary camping in outback Australia with 31 exchange students.