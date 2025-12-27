Preparing kids to go back to school

Parents and guardians across Australia are gearing up for the back-to-school season. Whether it’s the first day of school or the start of a new academic year, preparing children for the return to class is essential for a smooth transition.

One of the most important steps in preparing kids for school is establishing a routine. Experts recommend gradually shifting bedtimes and wake-up times a week or two before school starts. This helps adjust their sleep schedule, making the early mornings feel less jarring. Aim for at least nine to 10 hours of sleep for primary school children, as adequate rest supports focus and overall wellbeing.

Another key element is getting organised. Involve your child in the back-to-school shopping process. Let them pick out school supplies, a new backpack, or even lunchbox items. This creates excitement and a sense of ownership over their school experience. Check that all uniforms or clothing fit properly and have been washed and ready for the first day.

Mentally preparing kids is just as important as physical preparation. Talk to your child about the upcoming school year, highlighting any exciting events or new opportunities. If they are nervous, acknowledge their feelings and reassure them about the positive aspects of returning to school. For younger children, reading books about school or playing school-themed games can ease anxiety.

Finally, consider packing healthy lunches and snacks. A well-balanced diet with protein, vegetables, and whole grains will help keep energy levels high throughout the school day.

By focusing on sleep, organisation, emotional support, and healthy habits, parents can help ensure their kids are not only ready for school but excited to start a new year of learning.