Top barbecue ideas for summer

As summer sets in across Australia, it’s the perfect time to fire up the barbecue and enjoy some of the country’s best grilled dishes.

From succulent meats to fresh seafood, barbecues are an iconic way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

One standout recipe is the classic Aussie beef steak, often cooked over hot coals for that perfect charred crust. A simple seasoning of salt, pepper, and garlic enhances the beef’s natural flavours, and pairing it with a tangy chimichurri sauce adds a burst of freshness. For a twist, try marinating the steak in a blend of olive oil, lemon, and rosemary for a Mediterranean touch.

For a seafood alternative, grilled prawns are a must-have. Marinated in garlic, chili, and lime juice, then skewered and grilled, these prawns are smoky, succulent, and packed with flavour. Add a side of grilled corn on the cob, seasoned with paprika and a squeeze of lemon, for the perfect balance of sweet and savoury.

An unique Australian favourite is barbecued lamb. Marinated in a mix of garlic, rosemary, and olive oil, lamb chops or a whole leg make for a tender, juicy centrepiece. The smoky flavour from the barbecue complements the rich taste of the lamb beautifully.

Lastly, no Aussie barbecue is complete without a side of damper, a traditional bread baked on the grill. Serve it with butter and your favourite spread for a true Australian feast.

These recipes celebrate the diversity of Australian cuisine, bringing bold flavours and fresh ingredients to your summer barbecue spread.