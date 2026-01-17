Looking Back

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Jenna McCormick, Gabrielle Williams MP, Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long, Pauline Richards MP, and Samantha Johnson at the signing of Heads of Agreement between Melbourne City FC and Greater Dandenong and Casey councils in December 2020.

100 years ago

21 January 1926

Dandenong Baths

The baths, which were of concrete, were completed, and were 60ft by 120ft., with a depth of 7ft. 6in. at one end and three ft. at the other end. The refreshment kiosk was also completed. If the commission would allow supplies of water they could go ahead with the opening.

NO SATISFACTION

No satisfaction had been received from the commission which said they had no right to draw water from the main. The commission had allowed the baths to be connected to the main and filled. The water was then turned off. It was hoped to connect with Beaconsfield about the beginning of March. Unless they got good rain and more water, there was little hope of opening the baths this summer.

50 years ago

18 January 1976

Australia Day plans are set

The itinerary has been drawn up for the Australia Day celebrations at Dandenong Park on Monday, January 26th. Scouts and Guides and other groups will march from McEwans to the park where selected member of these groups will proceed to raise the Australian Flag, the Union Jack and Victorian Banner. Dandenong Municipal Band will render two brackets of numbers during the ceremony. The president of the Australia Day Council, Mr Winston Sutton, will introduce the Mayor, Councillor Maurice Jarvis and students Miss Leslie Clarke and Peter Towner will then address the gathering. Mr Alan Lind MLA will present the Dandenong 1975 Citizenship Award and Mr Bill Yates MHR will present the eight student travel awards.

20 years ago

23 January 2006

FROZEN FEAT

Former Dandenong North man Paul Goldsworthy has completed the most unusual part of the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay by swimming underwater in the Antarctic. The environmental scientist took the baton under the icy waters of Brown Bay, one kilometre north-east of Casey base, the Australian research centre. It was the first time the baton had been in Antarctica. Mr Goldsworthy’s parents, David and Vera, who have lived in Dandenong for over 40 years were thrilled that their son had been given such an honour. “We look at it as a reward for Michael’s under ice exploration research and respect for the environment.”

5 years ago

12 January 2021

W-League soon to be welcomed

W-League football is set to begin in the south east this year with several of the season’s games taking place at Dandenong City Soccer Club. It follows the signing of a Heads of Agreement with the City of Casey and the City of Greater Dandenong that has seen Melbourne City Football Club relocate its A-League and Academy teams to an elite training facility at Casey Fields. Dandenong MP, Gabrielle Williams said the relocation of the teams would be a boost for sport in the Dandenong community. “We have one of the most multicultural populations in the country” she said “and one thing in common that they love is football.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

