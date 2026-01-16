DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

(FILE)

Three teens from Casey and Greater Dandenong have been arrested following an aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park on the morning of Friday 16 January.

It is alleged that three males armed with machetes broke into a Pound Road property at about 3.30am.

The teens allegedly threatened a 75-year-old man home at the time and assaulted him.

It is alleged that the trio stole the man’s car and fled the home.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A woman at home at the time was not physically injured.

Police quickly patrolled the area and surrounding suburbs, locating the car a short time later near Arena Parade in Officer.

Pakenham police officers moved in and arrested a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Casey, and a 15-year-old from Greater Dandenong.

The trio will be interviewed by Operation Trinity members.

Operation Trinity is solely dedicated to preventing and responding to burglaries and car thefts – running from dusk to dawn across Melbourne each night.

This operation sees uniform police supported by a range of specialist units, including the Dog Squad, Public Order Response and Air Wing.

Operation Trinity has led to the arrest of 627 burglars and car thieves, a combined 1,550 times in the past year.

That equates to more than four burglars and car thieves arrested every single day.

While arrests remain high, the primary aim of Operation Trinity is to prevent people from having their homes broken into in the first place.

To achieve this, Trinity units conduct a range of disruption activities, including saturating suburbs based on intelligence, intercepting thousands of vehicles each month, and nightly patrols around the homes of Victoria’s most prolific burglars and youth gang members.

These offenders are largely opportunistic by nature – seeking easy access points through unlocked doors and windows.

As such, police implore the community to take simple steps such as locking all doors and windows in your home and car.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers…

  • Bulls trample the Pirates

    Bulls trample the Pirates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451357 An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It…

  • Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527665 Silverton registered a big win in DDCA Turf 2 as the side knocked off HSD in a one-wicket thriller and edged closer to…

  • Magpies fly into top two

    Magpies fly into top two

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527666 Narre Warren is up into second place on the DDCA Turf 2 ladder after another narrow win; this time against Cranbourne as the…

  • Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Words of support have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park following an alleged road rage incident in Dandenong South. Imam Purdic…

  • Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open

    Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open

    Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards are now open for all members of the public, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation during the 2025 calendar year.…

  • Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids

    Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids

    Two men have been arrested as police continue to investigate a series of alleged ATM ram raids across Victoria over the last two months. Detectives from the Eastern Region Crime…

  • Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

    Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

    Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a serious assault at a carwash in Keysborough last weekend, which left a man requiring eye surgery. It is understood a…

  • Wonderful Wills does it again

    Wonderful Wills does it again

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512659 There were some remarkable individual performances across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition on the weekend. Dandenong West’s Shaun Weir…

  • Basketball Victoria leading the way with road safety message

    Basketball Victoria leading the way with road safety message

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492204 Blue armbands will be a familiar sight across courts in the South East after Basketball Victoria partnered with the Transport Accident Commission (TAC)…