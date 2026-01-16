Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

Three teens from Casey and Greater Dandenong have been arrested following an aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park on the morning of Friday 16 January.

It is alleged that three males armed with machetes broke into a Pound Road property at about 3.30am.

The teens allegedly threatened a 75-year-old man home at the time and assaulted him.

It is alleged that the trio stole the man’s car and fled the home.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A woman at home at the time was not physically injured.

Police quickly patrolled the area and surrounding suburbs, locating the car a short time later near Arena Parade in Officer.

Pakenham police officers moved in and arrested a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Casey, and a 15-year-old from Greater Dandenong.

The trio will be interviewed by Operation Trinity members.

Operation Trinity is solely dedicated to preventing and responding to burglaries and car thefts – running from dusk to dawn across Melbourne each night.

This operation sees uniform police supported by a range of specialist units, including the Dog Squad, Public Order Response and Air Wing.

Operation Trinity has led to the arrest of 627 burglars and car thieves, a combined 1,550 times in the past year.

That equates to more than four burglars and car thieves arrested every single day.

While arrests remain high, the primary aim of Operation Trinity is to prevent people from having their homes broken into in the first place.

To achieve this, Trinity units conduct a range of disruption activities, including saturating suburbs based on intelligence, intercepting thousands of vehicles each month, and nightly patrols around the homes of Victoria’s most prolific burglars and youth gang members.

These offenders are largely opportunistic by nature – seeking easy access points through unlocked doors and windows.

As such, police implore the community to take simple steps such as locking all doors and windows in your home and car.