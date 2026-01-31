Looking Back

100 years ago

4 February 1926

Items of Interest

Police Paddocks

The Ferntree Gully Shire Council has agreed to co-operate with the Berwick Council in endeavouring to have 1,000 acres of the Dandenong Police Paddock reserved as a national park and the balance of 800 acres for closer settlement.

Snake Fishing

Some plumbers at the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine saw a snake go under one of the buildings. They got a fishing line and hook, and fastened a frog to the hook by the hind leg. The snake took the bait and was hauled out and killed. It was 3 feet 2 inches in length.

50 years ago

2 February 1976

RATEPAYERS OBJECT5 TO STREET PROJECT

Dandenong ratepayers crowded the chamber at the last council meeting to protest against a move to close Power Street to through traffic. It was one of the few occasions a deputation had been heard in open council. One of the leaders of the deputation, Mr Jim Athorn, said: “We can see the only reason why it is being done is to eliminate the potentially dangerous corner of MacPherson and Power Streets, but there has not been an accident at this corner for over 15 years. If Power Street was closed, traffic would be wandering through back streets and would have to pass through at least another five intersections.”

20 years ago

6 February 2006

Vietnamese festival a roaring success

It took 25 years for Springvale to gain the annual Vietnamese Tet Festival, but only two days to break the event’s attendance records at Sandown last weekend. President of the Vietnamese Community of Victoria and event organiser Phong Nguyen said more than 26,000 people visited the Sandown racecourse before yesterday’s final day of celebrations had begun. “We got about 11,000 people who paid, and there would have been about 15,000 children.” The weekend included a Vietnamese dragon dance, a lion dance and an ancestral worship ceremony.

5 years ago

2 February 2021

Premier drops into RSL

There was a famous face amongst Noble Park RSL’s Australia Day celebrations last week. Premier Daniel Andrews dropped by to mark the occasion, even indulging in a post pandemic brew. He was photographed “getting on the beers” with locals celebrating the day, including Alf Golberg OAM. Noble Park RSL president, John Meehan said: “We’re all old soldiers and we know how to have a good time. We’ve had a very rough 12 months with lockdowns, but the ex-service population, they’re back and they’re fully supporting us again at the RSL.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society