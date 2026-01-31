Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 31 January 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Super Cars & Super Humans

Australia’s largest inclusive supercars event returns with 50-plus super cars, music, entertainment, food trucks, rides, activities and prizes.

– Saturday 31 January 11am-2pm at Springers Leisure, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; free event.

Afghan Culture Day

Camel rides, live music and attan, Afghan cameleers photo display and market stalls. Presented by Afghan Youth Association and Afgan Cultural Society.

– Saturday 31 January 1pm-8pm at Dandenong Park, 174 Lonsdale Street Dandenong; free event. Details: afghanculturalevent@gmail.com

CaseyGirlsCan Tennis at Doveton

Free, coached beginner tennis sessions for Casey women, no prior skills or knowledge of tennis required. Follows the Cardio Tennis format. Part of City of Casey’s Summer of Tennis. ll equipment included but if you have your own racquet, please bring it with you.

– Mondays 2 February – 23 February 10am-11am at Doveton Tennis Club, Oak Avenue (Robinson Reserve). Bookings: trybooking.com/DIFFV

Exhibition tour

Guided tour of Ibrahim Ahmed’s thought-provoking exhibition, Amidst the Absence, A Present is Felt.

– Thursday 5 February, 12pm-12.30pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; free event. Bookings required: greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_3e5d963971794b2a95de6bd8894e2b9b

Heritage Hill tour

Take a free tour of Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens with our expert heritage staff. Includes a look at the architecture of two historic houses, Laurel Lodge and Benga. Numbers limited.

– first Thursday of each month (next 5 February), 10.30am-11.30pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; $5pp. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_bb570e95dd5d4379b41c3944a54de742

Magazine launch

Launch of ‘un Magazine 19.2 – We Swear We Saw This’, with drawings about notebooks and notebooks about the wor(l)ds edited by Azza Zein. Performances, readings and a panel conversation from Marcela Gómez Escudero, Miriam La Rosa, Marcus McKenzie, Georgia Mulholland and Azza Zein.

– Saturday 7 February, 2pm-4pm at Walker Street Gallery and Art Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; free event. Registration required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_2522fe5519584180aaa6f9c6ffb1c376

Rock in the outdoors

Two powerhouses of Australian rock Kutcha and Cash Savage & The Last Drinks in a unique collaboration. Supported by Canisha. Part of a free six-week outdoor event Open Space at Bunjil Place.

– Saturday 7 February 6pm at Bunjil Place; free event. Details: bunjilplace.com.au

Albanian Festival

A full day of Albanian culture, music, food, family fun and good vibes.

– Sunday 8 February 11am-evening at George Andrews Reserve, Dandenong Thunder Soccer Club.

Beeswax wraps workshop

Reduce plastic waste and dive into the world of sustainability with our two-hour workshop. Informative chat on bee products and learn how to make beeswax wraps. For ages 16-plus.

– Sunday 8 February, 1pm-3pm at Keysborough Community Hub, Community Room 2, Villiers Road, Keysborough; free event. Bookings required: https://greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_1c072c3749f84576a27b28f57ffe5eb2

Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as practical self-defence, creative arts and fun dance sessions, mindfulness and wellbeing tips, and friendly group connection and support

– Wednesdays 11 February – 25 March, 9.50am-12pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

9 x5 exhibition launch

Works of over 200 artists at the 9 by 5 Exhibition, returning for its 18th year in 2026. A modern take on the tradition of creating art on nine by five-inch cigar box lids, as pioneered by Australian artists Tom Roberts, Charles Conder, Arthur Streeton, and Frederick McCubbin.

– Saturday 21 February, 3pm-5pm at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required, details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/9-5-opening-event

Springvale Lunar New Year Festival

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with traditional lion dancing, fire crackers, martial arts demonstration, folk dancing and Chinese opera, K-pop, hip hop and break Dancing, and singers and bands from a variety of nationalities. Sensational fireworks finale.

– Sunday 15 February, 10am-10pm at Buckingham Avenue, Springvale; free event.

History of Dandenong Town Hall

The Place To Be: Dandenong Town Hall exhibition is celebrating 135 years of the iconic venue —now cherished as the Drum Theatre— which has stood as a cornerstone of local life. Explore its remarkable journey through photographs, fashion, stories, and shared memories.

– Mondays to Fridays, 10am-4pm until 20 February at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event.

Lunar New Year at Dandenong Market

A vibrant celebration of South-East Asian flavours, cultural performances, family fun and a cooking demonstration by celebrity Chef, Vincent Lim (Dimsimlim).

– Sunday 22 February, 10am-3pm at southern car park, Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free event.

Spiders of Paradise

Maria Fernanda Cardoso: Spiders of Paradise exhibition highlights the natural beauty and wonder of the Australian Maratus spider.

– until 22 February at Bunjil Place; free event.

VIEW Club 40th birthday

Celebrating 40 years of fun, friendship and support of The Smith Family Learning for Life Program. Two-course dinner with Elvis tribute entertainer Funky Elvis.

– Tuesday 3 March, 6.30pm for 7pm at Dandenong RSL, cnr Stud Road and Clow Street, Dandenong. RSVP by 10 February to Gunta, gunta55@hotmail.com and 0417 511 588 or Robyn, robyn_942@hotmail.com and 0419 337 100.

Free Pickleball

All equipment supplied.

– Mondays 5.30pm-6.30pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road sporting complex, Eumemmerring; free event. Bookings via trybooking.com

Casual pickleball

Just turn up early to secure your place. All equipment supplied.

– Fridays 10am-11.30am and Sundays 9am-10am at Olive Road sporting complex, Eumemmerring. All equipment supplied, $5.40 per session.

Keysborough Probus Club

Probus Club invites retired or semi-retired seniors to join the club, offering outings, morning teas, film afternoons and friendships.

-First Thursday of the month, 10am at the South Eastern Masonic Centre, 270 Hutton Road, Keysborough. Contact: Judy Kemp 0429982422 or kempptr@bigpond.net.au

Free Social Knitwork

Come along and make new friends while building on skills, sharing patterns, stories and good times.

– Wednesdays 10am-12.30pm, Dandenong Library 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Registrations not required.

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.