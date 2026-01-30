DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Nawed creates place of belonging

Joint winners of the Australia Day young leader award, Mohammed Nawed Sarwari and Atifa Ahmed. (Supplied)
by Sahar Foladi

Once a shy young boy unsure on his future pathway, Mohammed Nawed Sarwari has found his true self after immersing in Greater Dandenong’s community programs.

Selected as the joint Young Leader of the Year in City of Greater Dandenong’s Australia Day awards, Nawed has come a long way since he first migrated to Australia in 2013.

From reserved and limited in voicing his opinions, which stemmed from his lack of belonging, Nawed discovered his true potential after he signed up in Greater Dandenong Council’s Youth Leader Program in 2023 fresh out of high school.

“With the help of the program and everyone else it uplifted me, reignited my passion afterwards to connect with communities, helping people, and raising young people’s voice on what matters most to them.

“Slowly, when I attended the community program, I met so many different people that were the same as me. That group motivated me to shape my own thoughts and opinions and when I saw the results, that’s when I realised this community truly cares about young people’s voices.

“Not a lot of young people know about the opportunities we have, I was one of them.

“It reshaped who I am, opened up so many doors that I wish I had done it a long time ago.”

With big plans in mind for the community, he strives for genuine social interactions among the most diverse community with more than 150 languages spoken in the municipality.

“Something I noticed in our community, it’s very diverse. We have so many amazing cultures and stories, something that is missing is communication.

“The majority of people stay inside their own bubbles and my goal is to bring them out of their comfort zone.”

He has established a culture club called, Belonging Nest, an inclusive youth empowering club through sports, social events, cultural gatherings such as Eid and Iftari gatherings, urging people of all backgrounds to socialise and learn more about one another.

“There are many youth out there who struggle to find a place where they belong. We have so many diverse people, they struggle to belong in their own culture and the Western culture.

“When they struggle, they isolate themselves. My goal is to provide young people with that safe space to meet other like-minded people.”

Nawed continues to work with youth through The Collective, as well as volunteering with the Centre for Multicultural Youth and working with YLab, drawing on his own lived experience as a migrant to create positive change.

