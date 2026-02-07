Looking Back

100 years ago

11 February 1926

The new “Keep to the Left Rule”, which the Dandenong Shire Council has not brought into force, is not very strictly observed in the streets up to date, and the general traffic regulations are still as they were in the “good old days”. Some months ago the Dandenong A.L.P. suggested “Keep to the Left” and other traffic amendments to the Council, which promised every attention, also to obtain the co-operation of the police. Nothing has been done, however, and it has been strongly hinted that if any other organisation had brought the matter forward, prompt action would have been taken long before this.

50 years ago

5 February 1976

OUR STINKING, ROTTING CREEK!

Gas stove, gas fire, car tyres, car bodies, number plates, crates, planks, supermarket trolleys, bikes frames, hub caps, wheel trims…. We are not talking about a second-hand store; we’re talking about rubbish which has accumulated in the Dandenong Creek under the Heatherton Road bridge near Power Road. The water level in the creek has dropped, revealing a huge collection of smelly garbage. Also found in the rubbish were six safes, a bubble gum vending machine and a cash tin. Dandenong CIB detectives were called to check over these objects. It is a shame the creek has been abused, as just a little further upstream young boys fish on the banks, and once in a while hook a carp or redfin, But if the pile of stinking refuse under the bridge continues to grow, it won’t be long before the fish disappear.

20 years ago

13 February 2006

Old meets new

Years of waiting and anticipation climaxed on Saturday evening when Premier Steve Bracks and Greater Dandenong Mayor Peter Brown declared the Drum theatre at Dandenong Town Hall open. Five hundred invited guests packed the theatre to see and hear international entertainers – led by trumpeter James Morrison, vocalist Silvie Paladino, drummer David Jones and actor Bud Tingwell – put on the first show. Cr Brown thanked the State Government for the $5 million it contributed from its Community Support Fund as well as past and present councillors who had supported the redevelopment. “It is one of the proudest moments of my life that I am able to stand here and say that the theatre is open.”

5 years ago

9 February 2021

Waste fight off

Greater Dandenong Council has withdrawn its legal fight against a controversial waste-to-energy plant in Dandenong South. Councillors endorsed the Council’s withdrawal in a recent closed briefing from council officers. They were advised the council was unlikely to win its appeal against the EPA’s works approval and faced a potential legal bill of up to $700,000. “After extensive work by council’s environmental experts and lawyers and following a conclave held between both parties’ expert consultants and EPA officers, it was established that the proposal meets the required relevant EPA legislation,” city planner, Jody Bosman said.

A “very disappointed” councillor Jim Memeti said “residents of Dandenong South and Keysborough South are “sick and tired” of living near hazardous industries. “That’s why the State Government needs to rezone the area as soon as possible.” In 2020 Councillor Memeti successfully moved for the council to campaign for the removal of the industrial two zone.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society