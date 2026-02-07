Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

by Jensy Callimootoo

Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive has taken them close to an hour.

It comes after scheduled roadworks began on Monday 12 January, in aims of easing congestion around the region and making commuters journeys “safer and more reliable”, according to the state’s Big Build developments.

Roadworks are taking place to replace the existing large roundabout on Thompsons Road and Berwick-Cranbourne Road with traffic lights.

The plans will also add new through and turning lanes.

The current phase of construction will see the removal of the large roundabout between the intersection, installation of underground traffic signal infrastructure, the relocation of water and services as well the updating of the drainage system and asphalt on the southbound lanes on both sides of Thompsons Road.

It will also begin work on the shared walking and cycling paths on the south-east and south-west corners of the intersection.

Over the years, the busy intersection has been a major hotspot for vehicular collisions.

According to statistics from Department of Transport and Planning’s Victoria Road Crash Data in 2025 alone,

Commuters were warned a month prior that they should expect delays up to 30 minutes through the area, but many have had to wait in traffic for over an hour.

And as school kicked off in full force for many last week, many have complained that its caused major delays in their children’s school routine and consequently their work schedule.

While detours have been included through six roads, including Grices road, Bells Road, Hardys Road, Linsell Boulevard, Greaves Road and Narre Warren- Cranbourne Road, many have said it’s not sufficient in mitigating the traffic that would normally be seen on Thompsons road.

Local Amy Reynolds, says it took her one hour during evening peak hour traffic to get from Splash Berwick to destination, a commute that would typically take 8 minutes according to Amy.

Similarly, a trip to St Johns Berwick that would typically take Clyde’ local Jan, 15-20 mins, took her just over an hour.

Jessica, who lives near the Bloom Estate in Clyde North and who is currently pregnant, says that she’s concerned of going into labour soon and having to be stuck in traffic.

“Every roadwork project that has taken place has directly impacted our estate, and the level of congestion has become extremely frustrating,” she told Star News.

“No matter what plans you have, you need to allow at least an extra hour to leave because it is unpredictable how long it will take just to get out of the estate.

“I am currently pregnant, and it is genuinely concerning to think about the possibility of going into labour at home and facing delays reaching medical care.”

The mother-to-be said that the increase in dangerous drivers on the road coupled with roadworks has heightened her distress.

“When you combine dangerous driving with constant roadworks, the overall experience becomes so stressful that I often avoid leaving home unless absolutely necessary.”

“My family lives in Cranbourne and Lynbrook, and they have reduced visiting us because the travel time has become so long and inconvenient.”

Jessica says she received a pamphlet in the mailbox, warning of the intersection closure and possible delays, but that it didn’t outline the essential information relevant to the roadworks, including timeframe and phases of the construction.

According to the Victoria’s Big Build website, the intersection is scheduled to be reopened on Friday 5am 13 February.

And while the existing large roundabout will be removed, commuters should expect smaller, temporary roundabouts to “help keep traffic flowing while we continue to work behind barriers”.

A Big Build Roads spokesperson told Star News that the recent full intersection closure marked the most disruptive stage of the project, with future works retaining traffic flow with lane closures managed outside peak travel times wherever possible — they also said that the major reconstruction of the intersection is on track for completion in mid-2027.

“Keeping traffic moving is a major priority throughout construction and works will be managed to minimise disruption to both road users and the local community,” they said.

It is still unclear when the next phase of road constructions are scheduled following the February reopen.