Looking Back

100 years ago

18 February 1926

GIPPSLAND FIRES

On Sunday afternoon, the ringing of the fire bell at Dandenong startled residents, many of whom immediately proceeded to the fire station, where they were informed that serious bushfires were raging in Narre Warren North, Beaconsfield, Harkaway and Narre Warren and that assistance was urgently needed. A number of motor cars, chars-a-banc, lorries etc, were quickly in transit to different locations. The temperature was scorching, and there were fierce gales of wind. Homes and all their contents were rapidly destroyed in the Narre Warren North district. Some sheds and haystacks went, and orchards were badly damaged. The fire swept into Beaconsfield and miles of fencing and telegraph poles were burnt, and it was only with the greatest difficulty and heroic fighting that dwellings were saved. The fires were the most extensive and serious that have ever occurred in the Dandenong District.

50 years ago

19 February 1976

PETER TO OAKLEIGH

Ex-Collingwood star full forward, Peter McKenna, has signed and will play with Oakleigh in 1976. Dandenong were reported to be trying to gain McKenna’s services. A Redleg spokesman said his executive did discuss Peter McKenna, but had expressed a majority disinterest in the League player. Clearly, the Redleg executive decided that one full forward, in Jim Miller, was quite satisfactory.

20 years ago

20 February 2006

Private-public role knocked on the head

Greater Dandenong councillors have rejected a controversial plan to use the private sector to deliver council services. The eight-to-three vote against the plan came after thousands of ratepayer dollars were spent on researching a Strategic Services Partnership, which is used widely in British local government, Dandenong Chief Executive Officer, Carl Wulff, councillors Kelly, Donovan and Maria Sampey, and corporate services director Ross Hepburn, travelled to the UK, which cost about $30,000. Crs John Kelly, Paul Donovan and Jim Memeti supported the proposal. Cr Sampey said British councils were different to Greater Dandenong and should not be copied. “We’re doing well as we are. If it’s not broken – why fix it?” Dandenong Residents and Ratepayers Association president Jim Houlahan supported the councillors’ decision saying new councillors had received little information about the plan and residents had none.

5 years ago

16 February 2021

Methodist Church

Proposed heritage laws have given new hope to residents and Greater Dandenong Council, campaigning to save a historic church in Keysborough. The striking gothic style building with coloured stained-glass windows and shingle roof is a rare remnant of the area’s 19th-century heritage. It stands unused and markedly deteriorated next to a towering housing estate. On 2 February the State Government announced a heritage Bill to protect historic properties from unlawful demolition and neglect. Gaye Guest, who is part of a community campaign to save the church, said the laws “give hope to some of our historical buildings which need to be looked after, nurtured and cared for. As we move towards urbanisation, we need reminders of our past, and Keysborough Uniting Church is certainly a symbol of hope. Stories and photos can capture some of our history, but nothing can replace the ‘real thing’. Last year, a Uniting Church spokesman told the Star Journal that the building was “unsafe” and neither “used or needed” by its congregation. The building itself has no formal heritage standing.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society