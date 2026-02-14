Flowing with life and strength

by Ursula Aruma of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

We can find ourselves sometimes in fear and anxiety for many reasons.

The cause might be the death of a loved one, work stress or ongoing worry about broken relationships, or financial burdens.

These disorderly symptoms can interfere with our daily life sometimes causing tantrums during routine activities, with sudden outbursts of uncontrolled anger, characterized by screaming, crying, and, in young adults and children, kicking or throwing items or themselves on the floor.

These can also affect our performance at work.

Always try to focus on regular exercise to reduce these symptoms.

Eating a balanced diet and having a good night’s sleep, deep breathing, and mindfulness meditation.

One way of doing this is practising one minute mindfulness by sitting in a quiet position and concentrate on your breathing and notice the breath beneath your nostrils and see how this feeling can respond to your feelings of stress and negativity.

Deep breathing can calm you and help manage the stresses.

Try to engage in activities that you like doing.

Do not hold yourself back from enjoying life and creating a circle of friends; smile at people in passing by saying “hello” to them and start up a conversation, on your daily walks or in the supermarket.

Many of these ways will help you to relax.

You can even relax by taking a warm or cold shower, on a hot day, reading a book, or knitting, or taking time to smell the roses in the garden.

Religion or spirituality functions like a bridge between the Divine and the Human – between the ordinary and spiritual realms so that life and strength can flow from the Divine to us.

Whatever the spiritual discipline, it functions like the deep breathing given above: one returns to peace, to serenity, to self respect.

May all beings in all worlds be happy.

