DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Flowing with life and strength

Flowing with life and strength

by Ursula Aruma of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

We can find ourselves sometimes in fear and anxiety for many reasons.

The cause might be the death of a loved one, work stress or ongoing worry about broken relationships, or financial burdens.

These disorderly symptoms can interfere with our daily life sometimes causing tantrums during routine activities, with sudden outbursts of uncontrolled anger, characterized by screaming, crying, and, in young adults and children, kicking or throwing items or themselves on the floor.

These can also affect our performance at work.

Always try to focus on regular exercise to reduce these symptoms.

Eating a balanced diet and having a good night’s sleep, deep breathing, and mindfulness meditation.

One way of doing this is practising one minute mindfulness by sitting in a quiet position and concentrate on your breathing and notice the breath beneath your nostrils and see how this feeling can respond to your feelings of stress and negativity.

Deep breathing can calm you and help manage the stresses.

Try to engage in activities that you like doing.

Do not hold yourself back from enjoying life and creating a circle of friends; smile at people in passing by saying “hello” to them and start up a conversation, on your daily walks or in the supermarket.

Many of these ways will help you to relax.

You can even relax by taking a warm or cold shower, on a hot day, reading a book, or knitting, or taking time to smell the roses in the garden.

Religion or spirituality functions like a bridge between the Divine and the Human – between the ordinary and spiritual realms so that life and strength can flow from the Divine to us.

Whatever the spiritual discipline, it functions like the deep breathing given above: one returns to peace, to serenity, to self respect.

May all beings in all worlds be happy.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au/

Digital Editions

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 259559 Kwabo dance workshop Join Gracieuse Amah from Kwabo Events in a Kwabo (welcome) dance workshop. Congolese rhythms, movement…

More News

  • Residents reel as Govt scales up suburbs

    Residents reel as Govt scales up suburbs

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 468071 Several years ago, Keysborough resident Gaye Guest fought against a City of Greater Dandenong plan for building heights of up to eight storeys…

  • Noble Park backs bushfire recovery

    Noble Park backs bushfire recovery

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533795 Noble Park Community Centre raised precious funds to support those impacted by devastating bushfires in Victoria this summer. At a morning tea on…

  • Passion for traditional theatre

    Passion for traditional theatre

    Khelaiya Production was born out of sheer love and passion for classical music and the theatre. Awarded for its outstanding contribution to the arts at the City of Greater Dandenong…

  • Former Casey Mayor diagnosed with MND

    Former Casey Mayor diagnosed with MND

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 182116 Ex two-time Casey Mayor and VFL footballer Geoff Ablett has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), prompting his family to launch a…

  • New rules ban interest on hardship-deferred rates

    New rules ban interest on hardship-deferred rates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 Ratepayers facing hardship are expected not to be charged interest on deferred rates under new State rules. Casey has confirmed that it already…