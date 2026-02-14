Melbourne set to take on North Melbourne in Casey Fields practice match

Local AFL fanatics are in for a treat, as Casey Fields will take centre stage when Melbourne takes on North Melbourne in a practice match bringing elite AFL action to the heart of the city.

The match marks another milestone in the City of Casey’s 16-year partnership with the Melbourne Football Club.

Casey’s Mayor Stefan Koomen said the ongoing partnership reflects the council’s commitment to working with organisations that connect to the principles of the community.

“Whether it’s women’s football, First Nations engagement, youth development or simply giving families access to live games and experiences, this partnership continues to make a real difference with opportunities that connect our community through sport,” said the Mayor.

“Council is proud of this long-standing partnership and the positive impact it continues to deliver to Casey residents.”

The highly anticipated practice match is expected to draw strong local interest, offering fans an early glimpse of Melbourne’s 2026 campaign while reinforcing Casey Fields’ role as a premier sporting venue in Melbourne’s southeast.

Melbourne Football Club Chief Executive Officer, Paul Guerra said the club was thrilled to return to Casey for the practice match.

“There is always great anticipation for the first practice match of the year, so it is very exciting to be hosting this hit-out against North Melbourne at Casey Fields next week,” Mr Guerra said.

“Our 16-year partnership with the City of Casey is an important component of the club and we are proud to work with Mayor Stefan Koomen, CEO Glenn Patterson and their teams on continuing to find ways this connection can positively impact the community.”

Beyond the February clash, the partnership will deliver a packed calendar of programs and events throughout the year.

These include Little Demons Day and MFC Junior Members Day, AFLW matches from August to October, and the Casey Community Round at the MCG.

Community initiatives will also feature prominently, with a citizenship ceremony to be held, open AFL and AFLW training sessions, and the Koori School Holiday Program.

The Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) women’s footy program will continue to encourage women from diverse backgrounds to participate in the sport, further strengthening the partnership’s focus on inclusion and grassroots engagement.

The Melbourne v North Melbourne practice match will be taking place on 20 February from 4:30pm at Casey Fields.