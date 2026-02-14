Solar fire at Dandenong South warehouse

Fire crews were on scene at a solar fire at an industrial warehouse in Dandenong South on 13 February.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) firefighters were called to reports of a solar box on fire at Berends Drive, Dandenong South about 2.27pm.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a small fire in a food distribution warehouse, an FRV spokesperson said.

“The fire involved an inverter and cabling for a solar system.

“FRV and CFA crews worked together with the incident deemed Under Control at 2.42pm.

“However, crews remained on scene for several hours to isolate the solar panels and make sure the scene was safe.”