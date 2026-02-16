Galloping into a New Year with style

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Performers Kelly, Juan and Lilei. (Gary Sissons: 531866)

Under a blazing blue sky, thousands of revellers celebrated the Year of the Horse at the annual Springvale Lunar New Year festival.

More than 80 stalls, an array of foods, rides, kids activities, firecrackers, performers such as Hung Hing Lion Dance and live music were rounded off by a 9.30pm fireworks finale on Sunday 15 February.

Springvale Asian Business Association – which is Victoria’s first Asian business association – has staged the festival since 1997.

It’s built into a juggernaut that costs $220,000 to stage – with the help of sponsors and Greater Dandenong and State Government funds.

In what’s touted the second-largest out of the long list of Lunar New Year festivals in Victoria, only behind Melbourne CBD.

