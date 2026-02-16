DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Three arrested following alleged stabbing in Narre Warren

Three teenage boys were arrested last week following an alleged stabbing in Narre Warren.

Police believe the altercation took place between a group of boys at a shopping centre on Magid Drive on 12 February about 4pm.

A 14 year old boy was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Three 14-year-old boys from the Casey, Latrobe and Worri Yallock region have been interviewed for affray and intentionally causing serious injury.

It is believed the parties are known to one another.

The offender from Latrobe has been charged with intentionally cause serious injury, affray and possess controlled weapon.

He has been remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The other two boys were released pending summons.

