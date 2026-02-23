Successful celebrations at week three of Open Space

It was another fun summer hit at Bunjil Place this Saturday. Week three of Casey’s Open Space event celebrated Lunar New Year, with the colourful Hung Hing Lion Dancing, music, food and activities. The site at Bunjil Place was yet again transformed with picnic mats, tables for kid’s painting and an array of food trucks for families and locals to enjoy. Nearly 400 people attended the celebrations this weekend, with many dancing along as the traditional dragon dancing and Chinese Lion dancing on poles took place. Elysian Blues also put on a vibrant performance with with her music that combines different sounds and instruments.