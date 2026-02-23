‘I’m close to home’: Teen’s fateful words to Dad

by Jensy Callimootoo

Tributes have flowed for 16 year old Chris Rue Anthony, who passed away following a collision with a vehicle in Narre Warren.

The Mazenod College student was walking home from school on Friday 13 February about 4:30pm when he was hit by a Toyota station wagon that left Pound Road and collided with Chris before crashing into a tree.

Both Anthony and his wife, arrived at the crash scene moments after it happened, finding him unresponsive with other drivers trying to help their son.

A week later, Chris’s father, Anthony Francis says his son passed away on “his own terms” in hospital with his family by his side.

Anthony, who spent all seven days in ICU with his son along with Chris’ mum, says his son’s resilience and “will to fight hard” prolonged the families’ hope that Chris would be OK.

“We were sleeping beside him and waking up with him, but he wasn’t. He was in the same comatose stage,” Anthony said.

“We were very hopeful that there may be just a small twitch, maybe a small spark, that’s the only thing we could ask for.

“I thought Chris is a fighter. He will go to full length. He will go to the full moon, because I’ve seen him overcome every barrier.

“Within the third day, the doctors did say that Chris has nothing to give.

“But I thought doctors here always gave you the worst nightmare, worst case scenario, that if something bad happens or something good, they wouldn’t want to increase my hope. So I took it with a pinch of salt and said we’ll work through it.

“Then, on Friday we let Chris go on his own terms.”

In speaking to Star News, his father describes Chris as a shy, kind and incredibly intelligent boy, who was still figuring life out as he was heading into his final year of high school next year.

“He was just taking it one step at a time,” Anthony said.

“He did not express grand ambitions yet, but at 16, you don’t look forward to dying.”

Chris was only five minutes from home and had just gotten off the phone with Anthony before the collision.

“I was on the phone with Chris, I was telling him, ‘Chris, I’m arriving at 4:35’ and he said, ‘I’ll be arriving at the same time. I’m close to home’.

“That was about 4:10… and he said, ‘either of us will get there (home) first’.”

Recalling his son’s demeanour, Anthony says that Chris’ “magic smile” was large and warm.

“He always smiled the best, I loved it,” Anthony said.

“He used to have a photogenic face. As he grew older into a teenager, the last year or two, he became quite reticent and he wouldn’t smile much, unless we really pushed him.

“But that magic smile that he had for his school photo, which was only taken two weeks back…. I can’t take my eyes off it.”

A petition calling for greater security measures on the busy road has already amounted to close to 2000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

It calls for the City of Casey as well as Vic Roads to install safety barriers between Pound Road and the footpath and also demands the relocation of the footpath to be further away from traffic.

It also calls for an immediate road safety assessment and for introductions of stronger speed reduction measures and speed limits signs.

Alanna Chamberlain, organiser of the petition says that no family should bury their child because a road was left unsafe.

“No resident should fear a car coming through their living room, no pedestrian should risk their life walking on a public footpath,” Alanna said on the change.org site.

Anthony echoed these calls, saying that significant changes need to be made to ensure the safety of pedestrians and to inhibit any more fatal incidents in the future.

“I want the Casey Council and the Vic Roads to work to come up with at least a few thousand dollars, — they are not short of money,” Anthony said.

“Even metal barriers so that if another person loses control, they are not going to kill a family or an entire community.

“On the Pound Road switch from the Shrives Road intersection, there is no protection for pedestrians. There are no metal bars. There is nothing, it’s completely exposed.”

As the family and the community that knew Chris continue to process the reality of this tragedy, Anthony says his son will be remembered by his resilience, stillness and faith.

“All he did was take one day at a time, one step at a time. That’s the best and the beautiful thing that we will continue to remember him for his smiles, his kindness and his ability to just be,” Anthony said.

“He was not a social butterfly. No way will I ever say that, if you ask him 10 words, he will give you two. But once he gels with his friends, they adore him. How chill of a person he was.

“And I mean, he would not want to be the centre of attention. In fact, he will be cringing if he knows that he’s been front and centre the last week.

“But I would like to remember Chris as a very loving and kind person who wouldn’t even hurt a fly and who wanted to do everything in an organised and right manner.

“I was just looking at his study, and I saw his flashcards and everything, and it was all bound up ready to go.

“Perfection was his forte. And I’d like to remember him as the perfect gentleman in his position, his loyalty to his old friends.

“I’d like Chris to be remembered as a person who did these ordinary things in the most ordinary way.”

Chris’ school friends and community have also ensured his memory will live on — from visiting him in hospital, praying and writing well wishes for the family on a school shirt.

His school, Mazenod College, will be hosting a special prayer for Chris on Monday 23 February at 6pm.

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a 48-year-old Narre Warren South woman, received minor injuries.

Police say investigators are still establishing the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.

Any information or footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.gov.au