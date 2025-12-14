Five teenagers arrested after alleged stolen car pursuit

Five male teens in an allegedly stolen vehicle have been arrested in Narre Warren after an extended police follow through the South East on Saturday 13 December.

Stonnington CIU detectives say police responded to reports of a white Hyundai i30 being driven erratically and at speed on Dandenong Road, Malvern East about 4pm.

With the assistance of the Air Wing, the allegedly stolen vehicle was followed on Quentin Road to South Gippsland Highway in Dandenong South.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed on South Gippsland Highway, and the car came to a stop a short time later on Overland Drive in Narre Warren.

Police boxed in the vehicle, which allegedly proceeded to ram the police car and two civilian vehicles.

No one was injured.

The five occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot and were swiftly arrested, police say.

They were taken into custody and interviewed in relation to the incident.

A 17-year-old boy from the Casey area was charged with offences including car theft, failing to stop on police direction, dangerous driving whist being pursued by police, driving at speed dangerous, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and unlicenced driving.

He was remanded to appear before a children’s court on Sunday 14 December.

A 15-year-old boy from the Casey area and a 16-year-old boy from the Cardinia area were both charged with car theft and was bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 15-year-old boy from the Greater Dandenong area and a 17-year-old boy from the Casey area were both released pending summons.

Police will further allege the Hyundai were stolen from an Endeavour Hills address on 9 December.