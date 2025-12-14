Man stabbed near Berwick bar, police investigating

Police are investigating an incident following a stabbing of a man near a popular Berwick bar.

Detectives from Casey Crime Investigation Unit have been told an altercation occurred between a group of males on High Street about 12:30am on Saturday 13 December.

It is believed, a 29-year-old Officer man allegedly assaulted and chased another male who then produced a knife and stabbed the Officer man in the lower body.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the offender fled west on Princes Highway.

It is believed that neither party was known to one another.

Any information, dashcam or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au