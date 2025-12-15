Bondi terror attack: Mayor calls for ‘solidarity’

Greater Dandenong’s mayor has called for “prayer and solidarity” after the terrorist shooting attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney on 14 December.

Two alleged gunmen opened fire on a Jewish celebration of the first day of Chanukah, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.

In a statement, a “devastated” Cr Sophie Tan said her thoughts were with the Jewish community and “everyone impacted by this senseless violence”.

“It is heart breaking that people were targeted while gathering in a public park to celebrate their faith.

“Everyone in our community, regardless of their faith or cultural background, deserves to gather in peace and joy to feel safe.

“In times like this, we must stand together as a community and look after one another. It is a time for prayer and solidarity.”

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen said the council has lowered its flags in recognition of the tragedy, the lives lost and all those impacted across its community,

“In those first moments, the actions of police and bystanders showed extraordinary bravery, putting others ahead of themselves.

“It is moments like these that reflect who we are, even on the darkest of days.

“Our community is strong. We will not allow fear or hatred to divide us, and we will continue to look out for one another — that is who we are.”

Julian Hill, the Bruce MP and Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs, said “an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian”.

“Bondi Beach is a global symbol of Australia’s way of life. And the task of every leader in every sphere in the days ahead must be to bring people together.

“For non-Jewish Australians, please reach out to your Jewish friends and wrap the community in love.

“Many people will feel like retreating from the horror of such dehumanising attacks. We must collectively affirm the rightful place Jewish Australians have in our communities and national life, now and forever.”

Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus, who is regarded as Australia’s most senior Jewish politician, said the attack was “heartbreaking” and “deeply distressing”.

“This is a horrific attack on Australian Jews celebrating the first night of Chanukah, our festival of light and hope now darkened by this act of mass murder.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned “an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location, Bondi Beach”.

“This was an attack deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Chanukah, which of course should be a joyous celebration.

“The Jewish community are hurting today. Today, all Australians wrap our arms around them and say, we stand with you.

“We will do whatever is necessary to stamp out antisemitism. It is a scourge and we will eradicate it together.”

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan issued a message to the Jewish community that “you should never have to carry fear in this country”.

“You belong here: fully, safely and without question – and we will do everything in our power to make sure you are safe.”

State opposition leader Jess Wilson said no Australian should live in fear for being who they are or for celebrating their faith or be subject to acts of such extreme violence.

“Tonight is the first night of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah; a festival of light among darkness.

“Yet once again, the Jewish community is subjected to unimaginable darkness after two years of escalating antisemitism and violence.”

If you or someone you know needs support, please call Lifeline anytime on 13 11 14, or text 0477 13 11 14.