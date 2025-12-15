When violence tries to define us, Australia must choose light, action, and courage

Australia wakes heavier than it did on Sunday (14 December).

Sixteen lives lost so far. Dozens injured. Families shattered. A community grieving. A nation searching for answers that no longer sit comfortably in theory or platitudes.

We extend our deepest condolences to every victim, every family, every first responder, every witness, and every person carrying shock, fear, and sorrow in their body today.

No words can undo this trauma.

But silence is no longer an option.

This attack occurred as Hanukkah begins, a time when Jewish families around the world light candles not because the world is safe, but because it is not.

Hanukkah teaches us that even the smallest light matters.

That darkness is real, but it does not get the final word.

We ask Australians to light a candle in solidarity with our Jewish community, whose celebration of light was met with unspeakable violence in broad daylight on one of our nation’s most iconic beaches.

Australia does not want this to become our history.

We do not want to be known for shootings, terror attacks, machete violence, or ideologically driven hate.

We do not want suburbia to become a place of fear.

We do not want our children growing up believing this is “normal”.

Yet we must confront an uncomfortable truth: we are not immune.

We are seeing antisemitism rise. We are seeing Islamophobia rise. We are seeing online radicalisation accelerate. We are seeing the growth of Neo-Nazis. We are seeing hatred move from words to action.

If we keep treating this as isolated incidents or someone else’s problem, it will define us.

What still gives us hope is that amid horror, Australians still showed up.

Strangers helped strangers regardless of colour / title / faith. First responders ran towards danger. One man, seeing a moment to act, intervened and prevented further loss of life.

That instinct – mateship, courage, responsibility – is Australia at its best. That is worth defending.

Australia is a young nation with an ancient land and one of the most diverse populations on earth. Diversity and immigration itself is not the problem. Ambiguity is.

When shared civic values are unclear, people retreat into tribes.

When belonging feels fragile, ideology fills the gap.

When leadership avoids hard decisions, extremism finds space to grow.

This is not about one faith. It is not about one community.

It is about any belief system – religious, political, or cultural – that teaches superiority, exclusion, or justifies harm.

That cannot coexist with a safe, democratic Australia.

xxxx

The Hard Conversations We Can No Longer Avoid

Gun access

Why does anyone in suburban Australia need access to six firearms?

Sport is not a justification for lethal capacity in the home. Guns should be stored at licensed ranges.

Outside of farmers and police, firearms have no place in domestic settings.

Radicalisation and technology

We know algorithms amplify rage. We know keywords, networks, and behavioural patterns are trackable. We know some perpetrators were already known to authorities.

Watching is not enough. Monitoring is not prevention.

If we can restrict social media for minors, we can also shut down content that incites violence, glorifies supremacy, or promotes religious or ideological domination.

This is not censorship. It is public safety.

Proselytisation and power

No leader, preacher, influencer, or “mentor” should be allowed to radicalise vulnerable people under the guise of wellbeing, spirituality, or support. Teaching superiority or damnation of others is not religious freedom. It is social harm.

If Australia is serious about safety and unity, we must act decisively:

1. Stricter firearm controls

No home-based gun stockpiling in suburbia. Secure, centralised storage only. Guns stay on the range.

2. Algorithmic accountability

Mandatory monitoring and rapid shutdown of content promoting hate, violence, or extremist ideology.

3. Early intervention over surveillance theatre

When warning signs appear, act. Prevention must outweigh intelligence accumulation and monitoring.

4. Cultural Intelligence (CQ) as national infrastructure

Teach empathy, critical thinking, shared responsibility, and civic values early – not after tragedy.

5. Clear Australian civic standards

Respect for life. Equality before the law. Freedom without harm. Mateship without exception.

Hanukkah teaches that candles are lit not when darkness disappears, but when it threatens to overwhelm.

Australia must choose the same.

We choose empathy over fear.

We choose unity over division.

We choose courage over complacency.

We refuse to let violence define who we are.

We refuse to let hatred become our legacy.

Truth be told – this moment will shape us.

The question is whether we act, or merely mourn.

May we choose light. And may we choose to protect it.