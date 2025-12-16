Calls for unity following Bondi shooting

by Sahar Foladi

Local organisations in Greater Dandenong and across the nation have called for unity following the violent Bondi beach mass shooting.

The Australian Hazara communities have released a collective statement against the shooting, its signatories including Rasul Akram mosque in Dandenong, Kausar Community, football clubs and many other community organisations across the nation.

The Victorian Afghans Association Network (VAAN) also extended their condolences saying there’s no place for terrorism, acknowledging the bravery of Ahmed Al Ahmed who confronted and disarmed one of the gunmen.

“At tragic times like these, community connection is more important than ever via our friends, our family and community organisations,” the statement read.

“An attack on the Jewish Australian community is an attack on every Australian.”

The Australian Hazara Advocacy Network (AHAN) has also strongly condemned the Bondi attack.

“Having being victims of such attacks for over two decades, we know the pain of being targeted based on our ethnicity and religion. So we share the sorrow with our Jewish community.

“We would like to thank the brave and courageous Good Samaritan who rushed to stop the assailant. Ahmad al-Ahmad.

“We will heal and we will come out stronger and more united.”

Greater Dandenong councillor Lana Formoso on Tuesday 16 December out up a post on social media acknowledging it took her some time to “put a post together.”

“As a human being, and as an elected representative of the most multicultural community in Australia, I am devastated and enraged.

“An attack driven by hate is an attack on every one of us. It has sent shockwaves through the Jewish community and through every Australian who believes in harmony, safety, and peace.

“What happened will forever change our national landscape if we allow fear and division to take hold.

“I am in complete disbelief that this is the Australia we have become — but I refuse to accept it as the Australia we will remain.

“My prayers are with every victim, every family, and every community grieving tonight. We must stand together against hatred, always.”

Jewish Council of Australia stated some are caring for injured loved ones while others wait to hear that their families are safe.

“To be confronted with this horrific act of antisemitic violence during the Jewish festival if light and hope is shattering.

“In moments like this, we hold each other close.

“We should all be able to gather with our communities, practice our culture and worship in safety.

“Our hearts are with our friends, family, fellow community members and everyone impacted by this terrifying event.”

Islamophobia Register Australia stated it was horrified by the mass shooting.

Its executive director, Dr Nora Amath says no one should ever fear for their safety because of who they are or how they practice their faith.

“We are witnessing an unspeakable tragedy that has shaken the Jewish community, the Bondi community and the nation.

“The right to live, worship and gather without fear is fundamental to a just and democratic society.

“How we respond now matters.

“We must choose compassion over fear responsibility over speculation and unity over division.”

It called for people to honour the victims by “standing together against hatred in all its forms and by continuing to work towards a safe, more inclusive and compassionate Australia.”