Berwick man found deceased, 28-year-old arrested

Police have arrested a man following a fatal assault in Cheltenham on December 16.

Emergency services were called to reports a man was allegedly seriously assaulted at a Warrigal Road address shortly before 10pm.

A 27-year-old man from Berwick was declared deceased at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was in custody.

Investigators allege the two men were known to each other.

A crime scene has been established and Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.