Residents of outer Melbourne rally to donate blood amid Bondi Beach attack

by Jensy Callimootoo

Residents from Casey, Cardinia and Dandenong are travelling far and wide across Melbourne to donate blood following calls for more donations for those critically injured during Sunday’s Bondi Beach attack.

NSW Premier Chris Minns first made the calls during a Monday morning press conference, urging those who wanted to provide “practical help” amid the carnage, to donate blood.

According to NSW Police, 42 people were injured and 15 victims have been killed after two gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach during a Chanukah event on Sunday evening.

Currently, 25 are still in hospital across Sydney, six of which are in critical condition.

As a result, blood donation centres across Australia have been inundated, causing the Australia Red Cross Lifeblood website to crash most of Monday afternoon, as many flood the online booking systems and app bookings.

In Melbourne, despite the booking delays, those in the outer South East are willing to travel in order to help out any way they can.

One employee at a donor centre said that within the first hour of operation on Monday morning, they had an equivalent to a whole day of calls for donations.

The employee has asked for patience during this time, stating that they “are working around the clock to support demand”.

In Casey, a Cranbourne temporary pop-up centre is the closest but bookings are not available until Monday 22 December.

Justine, from Narre Warren, was quick to book an appointment for the Camberwell Donor Centre after seeing a post on Sunday evening, calling for urgent supplies of O Positive blood type.

“I’m B Positive, but I just thought anything is better than nothing,” Justine said.

Irena from Casey has booked an appointment at a Camberwell centre for Wednesday, as she said there was “nowhere” in the Casey area to donate.

Kelly, from Lyndhurst travelled 25 minutes to the Frankston Donor Centre after securing an appointment on the website.

“It took a few attempts on the Lifeblood website but I finally got an appointment for 11am (Monday morning),” said Kelly.

“They were extremely busy but also taking walk-ins.”

Another Casey local, Kate, said she was booked in for the Mount Waverley Donation Centre.

A business owner from Dandenong, said that although she hasn’t been able to book an appointment yet, she was happy to “travel and donate”.

Despite Lifeblood’s earlier calls for O negative blood due to low stock, it has now released a call for all blood donors to give blood.

A Lifeblood representative said that this was due to the “dynamic situation”.

“We are now calling for all blood types to please donate,” the spokesperson told Star News.

Blood supply is being transported and moved across the country to NSW, but Lifeblood are encouraging people to continue booking appointments in January to replenish their stock during the holiday period.

Those who want to check their eligibility can call 13 40 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au

WHERE YOU CAN DONATE:

Cranbourne Pop-Up Donor Centre, 23 December – 2 January – Hall 1, Cranbourne West Community Hub, 4 Flicka Blvd, Cranbourne West VIC.

Mount Waverley Donor Centre – 43-45 Centre Way, Mt Waverley

Frankston Donor Centre – 20 Davey Street, Frankston

Camberwell Donor Centre – 293 Camberwell Road, Camberwell