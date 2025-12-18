Failed ATM robberies in Doveton and Glenhuntly

Police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from a Pizza Shop on Linden Place in Doveton after a ramraid.

The attempt occurred on 18 December about 3:10am with the offenders using a flatbed truck and Ford Ranger.

The offenders fled the scene shortly after, leaving empty handed.

Investigators believe the same offenders in the same vehicles rammed a shop and attempted to steal a second ATM on Glenhuntly Road in Glenhuntly about 4.20am.

The offenders were again unsuccessful, dumping the flatbed truck and fleeing in the Ford.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au